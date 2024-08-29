Home Business Wire TelevisaUnivision to Participate in the BofA Securities 2024 Media, Communications and Entertainment...
TelevisaUnivision to Participate in the BofA Securities 2024 Media, Communications and Entertainment Conference

MIAMI–(BUSINESS WIRE)–TelevisaUnivision today announced that Wade Davis, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in the BofA Securities Media, Communications and Entertainment Conference on Thursday, September 5, 2024, at 9:40 a.m. ET.


The live webcast and replay of the session will be available at investors.televisaunivision.com.

About TelevisaUnivision

TelevisaUnivision is the world’s leading Spanish-language media company. Powered by the largest library of owned Spanish-language content and a prolific production capability, TelevisaUnivision is the top producer of original content in Spanish across news, sports and entertainment verticals. This original content powers all of TelevisaUnivision’s platforms, which include market-leading broadcast networks Univision, Las Estrellas, Canal 5 and UniMas, and a portfolio of 38 cable networks, which include TUDN, Galavision, Distrito Comedia and TL Novelas. The Company also operates the leading Mexican movie studio, Videocine, and owns and operates the largest Spanish-language audio platform in the U.S. across 35 terrestrial stations and the Uforia digital platform. TelevisaUnivision is also the owner of ViX, the largest Spanish-language streaming platform in the world. For more information, please visit televisaunivision.com.

Betsy Frank, Senior Vice President of Investor Relations

bmillerfrank@televisaunivision.com

Alyssa Bernstein, Senior Vice President of Corporate Communications

abernstein@televisaunivision.com

