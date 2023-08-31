TeleVet Announces $43 Million Series B on the Heels of Record Growth, Rebrands as Otto

Otto grows customer base to over 8,000 veterinary professionals, inks major investments from Boehringer Ingelheim and Hill’s Pet Nutrition

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Otto (formerly TeleVet), the leading customer engagement platform for veterinary clinics, today announced a $43 million Series B round of equity financing. Existing investors Mercury Fund and Boehringer Ingelheim were joined by new investor Hill’s Pet Nutrition in the round. As part of the transaction, Heath Butler, Venture Partner at Mercury Fund, will join Otto’s Board of Directors, and Nicki Baty, President and General Manager of Hill’s Pet Nutrition US, will join as a Board Observer.





The new funding comes on the heels of record growth for the company. Otto has grown its customer base to over 8,000 veterinary professionals over the last two years. Over the past year, Otto has significantly evolved to its core communication platform, Flow, including adding a modern payments solution. In April, Otto launched its revolutionary Care membership plans.

“We’re proud that Otto is one of the fastest-growing veterinary software companies in the country,” said Zeynep Young, CEO of Otto. “Our team has worked incredibly hard to deliver value out of the gate with minimum complexity. Our clinics are seeing 66% faster intake, 50% reduction in no-shows, 40% increase in RX sales and more. With our new investment and partnerships, we are excited to continue our pace of innovation, and expand support to more clinics than ever.”

The new name and visual brand, Otto, reflects the company’s expansion beyond telemedicine into streamlined, comprehensive customer experience. Otto leads the industry with superior practice management system (PIMS) integrations, including Cornerstone, Neo, AVImark, Impromed, eVetPractice, ezyVet, and more. Otto will automatically communicate with clinics’ PIMS, ensuring that data is complete and accurate while saving critical clinic staff time.

“Otto’s cutting-edge automation and technology solutions empower veterinary clinics to seamlessly manage daily tasks while maintaining the highest standards of care,” said Nicki Baty, President and General Manager of Hill’s Pet Nutrition US. “Hill’s goal is to find innovative ways to both support veterinary healthcare teams and provide more seamless ways to make nutrition recommendations. Otto allows us to accomplish both as we work together to support veterinarians and pet owners alike.”

Otto’s dedicated teams work alongside DVM-owners and practice managers to optimize the Otto experience and match the individual needs of each clinic. With an average satisfaction rating of 90%+ for onboarding and support, the company places a strong emphasis on customer experience and getting to value quickly.

“When we started this company, we aimed to significantly change lives for the better,” said Steven Carter and Price Fallin, co-founders of Otto. “We help veterinary teams build a modern, resilient clinic with happy clients and healthy boundaries, and we’re excited for the opportunity to continue to innovate and change with the needs of the industry. This is our life’s work, and it shows.”

To schedule a demo or to explore partnerships, please visit www.otto.vet.

About Otto

Otto is how modern veterinary clinics deliver big wins. We partner with you to put tedious tasks on autopilot so you can focus on the best parts of your job.

From managing scheduling snafus and after-hours triage, to orchestrating pre-appointment payments and digital prescription refills, Otto cancels redundancy and frees up to 8 hours each week for your team.

Otto is one of the fastest-growing veterinary software companies in the world. Since 2022, 8,000 veterinary professionals have joined Otto, and they’re glad they did. Find out more at www.otto.vet.

