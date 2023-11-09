Teleskope Data Protection Platform Adds Automated Remediation Features Plus Additional Data Stores Support

Adds data deletion as well as Box, Dropbox and Google Drive to existing support for AWS, Google Cloud, Snowflake

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI—Teleskope, a cybersecurity startup that automates protection of sensitive personal data, has added data deletion to its data protection platform ensuring that when sensitive data is removed it is then deleted anywhere else that it is stored. This helps companies with compliance and especially managing sensitive personal data with the ‘right to be forgotten’.





The Teleskope data protection platform gives companies full control over the data being deleted and completely automates the process of finding sensitive data, classifying the data, and handling data subject rights requests – reducing time spent by 80% as compared with typical manual processes.

Today, most security tools only provide alerts and visibility into security and privacy risk, leaving users questioning what to do with this information, and to manually take action. By comparison, the Teleskope platform actually automates remediation to help reduce risk and comply with privacy regulations

The company also announced it has added support for structured and unstructured data stores including Box, Dropbox, Google Drive, and Slack in addition to existing support across popular cloud platforms such as AWS, GCP, and Snowflake, as well as third-party SaaS. The full list of supported data stores is here. Teleskope scans the data to identify more than 100 data types, including personal, payment, healthcare, and sensitive data.

“Appropriate data deletion is a critical component of data security practices and now we make it easy for companies to maintain control over sensitive personal data that they are storing – knowing exactly where it is located and maintaining it properly so that they are in compliance with regulations, which also helps minimize risks in the event of a data breach,” said Elizabeth Nammour, co-founder and CEO, Teleskope. “It’s essential that organizations are diligent in managing sensitive data with the significant cost for non-compliance and data breaches.”

Teleskope helps organizations comply with regulations like GDPR and CCPA while reducing the manual and operation burden on security, data, and engineering teams. Teleskope can, within minutes, monitor cloud data stores and third-party vendors, providing a comprehensive inventory of assets, including hidden ones, and identify their security and compliance risks. Its advanced classification engine, powered by a large language model and rules engine, is able to adapt to each unique data store – identifying sensitive data and providing actionable context on who the data is about.

Teleskope can automatically enforce compliance requirements or remediate security vulnerabilities directly at the source, or enables developers to implement any custom security or privacy protocols through open APIs. Teleskope is capable of scaling to petabytes of data with predictable cost-effective pricing.

For more information about Teleskope and its transformative data protection product, visit www.teleskope.ai.

About Teleskope

Teleskope was founded in 2022 by Elizabeth Nammour and Julie Trias and is based in New York City. Teleskope empowers organizations to achieve robust data security, privacy, and compliance through automation, significantly reducing the manual and operational burden on security teams. To learn more, visit: www.teleskope.ai.

