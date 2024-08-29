Telesign CMO Kristi Melani Named One of the Top Women in Marketing for Class of 2024

Melani Recognized by Ragan PR Daily for Outstanding Team Leadership for Second Year in a Row

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#awards—Telesign, the leading provider of customer identity and engagement solutions, today announced that Kristi Melani, CMO and Head of GTM Strategy, has been named to Ragan PR Daily’s 2024 Top Women in Marketing Awards List in the category of team leader. This is the second consecutive year that Melani has earned this honor. The recipients on this year’s list represent the remarkable strides that women continue to make in the marketing domain.

With 30+ years of experience in the consumer, B2B, and B2C sectors, Melani’s extensive industry knowledge and unwavering passion for fostering and maintaining customer trust has been a driving force behind her significant contributions at Telesign. With this dedication and relentless pursuit of excellence, Melani spearheaded the development of the Telesign’s Continuous Trust™ Authority program, a cornerstone of the company’s commitment to combating fraud and enhancing trust.

“ Kristi was instrumental in establishing the Continuous Trust Authority program, and it reflects her deep commitment to addressing and actively advancing trust and security in the digital economy,” said Telesign CEO Christophe Van de Weyer. “ She has set a new standard for how brands engage with and protect their customers. Her leadership extends beyond the digital space, championing initiatives that empower women and foster community growth.”

This year’s honorees will be honored on Wednesday, October 30, during a special luncheon at the City Winery in New York City to celebrate the 2024 class of female marketing leaders.

