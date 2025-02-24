Telescent Welcomes Josh Snowhorn, Founder of Quantum Loophole, to Its Board of Directors

Industry visionary brings over 25 years of proven data center interconnection expertise to help drive Telescent’s next phase of innovation and growth

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#BoardofDirectors--Telescent, a leading manufacturer of Optical Circuit Switches (OCS) and automated fiber patch-panels for network and data center operators, is pleased to announce that Josh Snowhorn, Founder and CEO of Quantum Loophole, has joined the company’s Board of Directors. With over 25 years of experience driving growth and innovation in the data center interconnection industry, Snowhorn brings invaluable insight and proven leadership acumen to Telescent, as the company continues to revolutionize network automation.

Snowhorn’s career includes pivotal roles at Terremark, Verizon, Cincinnati Bell, and CyrusOne, where he played a key role in building over $10 billion in value. He also founded the Global Peering Forum, the top event for the Internet interconnection and peering connectivity, where he continues to serve on the board.

“Josh’s innovative approach and vast experience will be crucial as we expand our capabilities and continue to transform interconnection with network automation,” comments Anthony Kewitsch, CEO and Co-founder of Telescent. “We are excited to welcome him to our Board of Directors and look forward to his strategic insights.”

In addition to his work in data centers and networking, Snowhorn is a frequent speaker at international conferences, discussing advancements in edge networking, quantum computing, and data centers. His dedication to growth, collaboration, and accessibility aligns with Telescent’s vision of creating next-generation solutions that redefine network management.

“I’m honored to join the Board of Directors at Telescent, a company I’ve long respected for its forward-thinking approach,” said Snowhorn. “Telescent’s G5 robotic patch panel system is the superior automated interconnection machine in the industry, and I’m excited to contribute to future developments.”

For more information about Telescent visit: www.telescent.com.

About Telescent

Telescent Inc.’s large-scale, low-loss, robotic patch-panel solution brings automation to the fiber layer of optical networks. Telescent’s all-optical, latched connection approach ensures optimal performance and reliability while enabling software control for remote reconfigurations and diagnostics. Network and data center operators can enjoy the advantages of automation with Telescent’s new RobUSTTM system design, providing the flexibility to scale the system on a pay-as-you-go basis as their networks expand.

Automation of the fiber layer reduces operating expenses and manual errors while creating new service opportunities for multi-tenant and hyperscale data center operators as well as telecom service providers. To learn more about Telescent, including any recent product updates, please visit www.telescent.com.

