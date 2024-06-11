Telescent Secures Major Order from Top Cloud and AI Hyperscaler

Milestone deal highlights growing demand for innovative automated data center interconnection solutions

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI—Telescent, a leading manufacturer of Optical Circuit Switches (OCS) and automated fiber patch-panels for network and data center operators, today announced a significant milestone with the award of the largest order in the company’s history from one of the world’s top cloud and artificial intelligence (AI) hyperscale data center operators. This significant deployment underscores the increasing demand for Telescent’s innovative robotic solutions, positioning the company as a key player in managing the rapidly growing scale of data center fiber interconnects.





Telescent’s solution automates tens of thousands of physical links, enabling advanced networking architectures for machine learning. This slashes the time required to perform cross-connects and reduces human error. The substantial order, coupled with broad customer deployment growth, is driving a significant acceleration in Telescent adoption and revenue growth.

The data center industry is undergoing a transformative shift, driven by factors such as generative AI, GPU efficiency, increasing bandwidth demands and the escalating scale of network interconnects. Telescent is at the forefront of addressing the networking challenges and opportunities of large-scale data centers. In prior research with Meta and MIT, use of the Telescent system improved machine learning training time by a factor of 3.4x. The company’s recently released G5 robotic cross-connect system is a double-density system, featuring more than 2,000 duplex ports. It has gained significant attention from large-scale data center operators based on its compelling economics and low-loss performance.

“AI and robotics are at the forefront of today’s technology and Telescent continues to ensure our technology keeps pace with industry demands,” says Alan Gibbemeyer, VP of Business Development at Telescent. “This milestone achievement is a testament to our team’s hard work and dedication to delivering innovative solutions that address the evolving needs of the data center industry. We remain committed to pushing the boundaries of what’s possible and enabling our customers to stay ahead of the curve.”

About Telescent

Telescent Inc’s. large-scale, low-loss, robotic patch-panel solution brings automation to the fiber layer of optical networks. Telescent’s all-optical, latched connection approach ensures optimal performance and reliability while enabling software control for remote reconfigurations and diagnostics. Network and data center operators can enjoy the advantages of automation with Telescent’s new RobUSTTM system design, providing the flexibility to scale the system on a pay-as-you-go basis as their networks expand.

Automation of the fiber layer reduces operating expenses and manual errors while creating new service opportunities for multi-tenant and hyperscale data center operators as well as telecom service providers. To learn more about Telescent, including any recent product updates, please visit www.telescent.com.

