Teleperformance’s New Carbon Emissions Targets Approved by Science Based Targets Initiative

New targets align with more ambitious framework for limiting global temperature rise to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels


PARIS & NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Regulatory News:

Teleperformance (TP) (Paris:TEP), a global leader in digital business services, announced today that the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) has validated the company’s new ambitious near-term goals for science-based greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions reduction. The new targets meet the rigorous criteria and recommendations set by SBTi, confirming TP’s commitment to aligning its sustainability efforts with the latest climate science.

TP’s new emissions goals align with SBTi’s framework for limiting global temperature rise to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels, while prior targets were aligned with the less aggressive 2°C trajectory. They also reflect the addition of legacy Majorel operations into the company’s baseline trajectory as part of post-acquisition integration. The updated targets extend the timeline for achieving these new emissions goals from 2026 to 2030.

With the SBTi validation, TP aims to reduce its near-term absolute scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions 56.7% by 2030, as compared to the 2019 base year, and to reducing its absolute scope 3 GHG emissions 27.5% within the same timeframe. The strategy emphasizes reducing energy consumption, including more streamlined IT infrastructure and energy management systems, increasing the use of renewable energy, reducing waste and applying green building standards when possible. It also includes helping clients transition to a low-carbon economy through remote work program options.

SBTi is a corporate climate action organization that enables companies and financial institutions worldwide to play their part in combating the global climate crisis. It is a collaboration between the CDP, the United Nations Global Compact, World Resources Institute and the World Wide Fund for Nature.

TP’s ongoing efforts to reduce its environmental impact are part of its global Citizen of the Planet initiative, which mandates that TP operates with the environment in mind. The company is one of the first signatories of the Climate Pledge, a coalition of hundreds of companies pledging to be carbon neutral by 2040, 10 years ahead of the standard outlined in the Paris Climate Agreement. Additionally, TP was recently honored with the Frost & Sullivan Institute’s Enlightened Growth Leadership award for the fourth consecutive year, showcasing the company’s dedication to sustainability, growth, and innovation. The institute recognizes companies that show a strong commitment to adopting emerging technologies and practices, creating opportunities for all, and maintaining consistent growth while promoting sustainable development.

To learn more about TP and its commitment to environmental, social and corporate governance visit https://www.teleperformance.com/en-us/csr/force-of-good/citizen-of-the-planet/.

ABOUT TELEPERFORMANCE GROUP

Teleperformance (TEP – ISIN: FR0000051807 – Reuters: TEPRF.PA – Bloomberg: TEP FP), is a global leader in digital business services which consistently seeks to blend the best of advanced technology with human empathy to deliver enhanced customer care that is simpler, faster, and safer for the world’s biggest brands and their customers. The Group’s comprehensive, AI-powered service portfolio ranges from front office customer care to back-office functions, including operations consulting and high-value digital transformation services. It also offers a range of specialized services such as collections, interpreting and localization, visa and consular services, and recruitment process outsourcing services. The teams of multilingual, inspired, and passionate experts and advisors, spread in close to 100 countries, as well as the Group’s local presence allows it to be a force of good in supporting communities, clients, and the environment. In 2023, Teleperformance reported consolidated revenue of €8,345 million (US$9 billion) and net profit of €602 million.

Teleperformance shares are traded on the Euronext Paris market, Compartment A, and are eligible for the deferred settlement service. They are included in the following indices: CAC 40, STOXX 600, S&P Europe 350, MSCI Global Standard and Euronext Tech Leaders. In the area of corporate social responsibility, Teleperformance shares are included in the CAC 40 ESG since September 2022, the Euronext Vigeo Euro 120 index since 2015, the MSCI Europe ESG Leaders index since 2019, the FTSE4Good index since 2018 and the S&P Global 1200 ESG index since 2017.

For more information: www.teleperformance.com.

