Teleperformance Implements a New Governance Organization

At its meeting held on February 15, 2024, the Board of Directors of Teleperformance (Paris:TEP), upon recommendation of its Remuneration and Appointments Committee, unanimously approved the Group governance for the period ending December 31, 2025, with Daniel Julien, founder and Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Bhupender Singh, Deputy Chief Executive Officer and Director, acting as co-Chief Executive Officers. They will jointly make strategic decisions while sharing operational responsibilities, following an agile and coordinated management strategy.

This organizational structure facilitates, at the same time, the management of the Group’s development actions, the successful integration of Majorel, and the optimization of opportunities offered by artificial intelligence.

It also represents a step towards the separation, starting January 1, 2026, of the roles of Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer. On such date, Bhupender Singh will be appointed as sole Chief Executive Officer.

Having approved this evolution of Teleperformance’s governance, the Board will follow its implementation with keen interest.

ABOUT TELEPERFORMANCE GROUP

Teleperformance (TEP – ISIN: FR0000051807 – Reuters: TEPRF.PA – Bloomberg: TEP FP), is a global leader in digital business services which consistently seeks to blend the best of advanced technology with human empathy to deliver enhanced customer care that is simpler, faster, and safer for the world’s biggest brands and their customers. The Group’s comprehensive, AI-powered service portfolio ranges from front-office customer care to back-office functions, including Trust and Safety services that help defend both online users and brand reputation. It also offers a range of specialized services such as collections, interpreting and localization, visa and consular services, and recruitment process outsourcing services. With nearly 500,000 inspired and passionate people who currently speak more than 300 languages, the Group’s global scale and local presence allows it to be a force of good in supporting communities, clients, and the environment. In 2022, Teleperformance reported consolidated revenue of €8,154 million (US$8.6 billion, based on €1 = $1.05) and net profit of €645 million.

Teleperformance shares are traded on the Euronext Paris market, Compartment A, and are eligible for the deferred settlement service. They are included in the following indices: CAC 40, STOXX 600, S&P Europe 350, MSCI Global Standard and Euronext Tech Leaders. In the area of corporate social responsibility, Teleperformance shares are included in the CAC 40 ESG since September 2022, the Euronext Vigeo Euro 120 index since 2015, the EURO STOXX 50 ESG index since 2020, the MSCI Europe ESG Leaders index since 2019, the FTSE4Good index since 2018 and the S&P Global 1200 ESG index since 2017.

Visit the Group at www.teleperformance.com.

