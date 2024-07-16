Teleperformance Earns Great Place To Work® Certification in 69 Countries

Leadership development programs, training employees on AI to enhance customer experience and wellbeing programs enable 97% of employees to work in a Great Place To Work-CertifiedTM location





Teleperformance (Paris:TEP), a global leader in digital business services, announced today that its operations in 69 countries received certification by Great Place to Work, the global authority on workplace culture and employee experience. Ninety-seven percent of Teleperformance employees now work in a Great Place To Work-Certified location1.

“People are the heart and soul of a company’s culture, and I applaud Teleperformance for its ongoing efforts to solicit confidential and independent feedback from employees to continuously fuel its transformation as a business services company that cares for the professional growth and wellbeing of its people,” Michael Bush, CEO of Great Place To Work, commented. “I am pleased to congratulate Teleperformance on this outstanding global Great Place To Work accomplishment this year.”

More than 200,000 Teleperformance employees worldwide completed the trusted, anonymous Trust Index™ survey conducted the Great Place to Work Institute. The survey assesses employee satisfaction across key areas, including credibility, respect, fairness and camaraderie.

Employees gave Teleperformance high marks for its work culture which supports employees with a comprehensive leadership development program and promotes wellbeing with sports clubs and brings employees across the globe together through the company’s annual For Fun Festival employee talent competition.

“Throughout our 46 years, we have innovated our service offering and our workplace culture to provide industry-leading customer experiences that leverage the best of our people and technology. This innovation is driven, in part, by our strong workplace culture where everyone can see themselves contributing,” said Teleperformance founder and co-CEO Daniel Julien. “We continually talk and engage with employees and act on their feedback to make Teleperformance a place where everyone feels proud to work.”

Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture and employee experience and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation. Its annual certification program is based on a rigorous methodology and independent employee feedback.

1Based on 2024 survey data collected among employees who worked for Teleperformance before the Majorel acquisition on November 8, 2023. A survey of employees from the newly combined company will be conducted in 2025 once the full integration is complete.

About Teleperformance Group



Teleperformance (TEP – ISIN: FR0000051807 – Reuters: TEPRF.PA – Bloomberg: TEP FP), is a global leader in digital business services that consistently seeks to blend the best of advanced technology with human empathy to deliver enhanced customer care that is simpler, faster, and safer for the world’s biggest brands and their customers. The Group’s comprehensive, AI-powered service portfolio ranges from front-office customer care to back-office functions, including operations consulting and high-value digital transformation services. It also offers a range of specialized services such as collections, interpreting and localization, visa and consular services, and recruitment process outsourcing services. The teams of multilingual, inspired, and passionate experts and advisors, spread across nearly 100 countries, along with Group’s local presence allow it to be a force of good in supporting communities, clients, and the environment. In 2023, Teleperformance reported consolidated revenue of €8,345 million (US$9 billion) and net profit of €602 million.

Teleperformance shares are traded on the Euronext Paris market, Compartment A, and are eligible for the deferred settlement service. They are included in the following indices: CAC 40, STOXX 600, S&P Europe 350, MSCI Global Standard, and Euronext Tech Leaders. In the area of corporate social responsibility, Teleperformance shares are included in the CAC 40 ESG since September 2022, the Euronext Vigeo Euro 120 index since 2015, the MSCI Europe ESG Leaders index since 2019, the FTSE4Good index since 2018, and the S&P Global 1200 ESG index since 2017.

For more information: www.teleperformance.com Follow us on X (Twitter): @teleperformance

