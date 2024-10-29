Telenor Nordics Selects MATRIXX Software as Strategic Monetization Solution

Telenor drives standardization across Nordic markets by deploying MATRIXX for converged rating and charging





SILICON VALLEY, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#5G—MATRIXX Software, a global leader in 5G and digital monetization solutions, announced today that Telenor, a leading telecommunications company, has selected MATRIXX digital monetization for its Nordic operations. As the pan-Nordic telecommunications provider with the largest footprint, Telenor serves 10 million customers across Denmark, Sweden, Finland and Norway. The company has built some of the world’s most advanced mobile networks and is a leader in technological innovation, customer experience and digital transformation.

The agreement will enable Telenor to consolidate disparate rating and charging systems in the Nordics into a 5G-ready, cloud native, real-time MATRIXX solution, beginning with their Finnish operator DNA with plans to be extended across the Nordics in subsequent phases.

“ We are committed to achieving a new level of operational efficiencies and enabling innovation across the region,” said Ville Virtanen, acting Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, Telenor Nordics. “ The MATRIXX solution is uniquely capable of delivering both cloud native capabilities and a TM Forum, ODA-compliant digital business architecture to realize meaningful efficiencies across our operating companies. MATRIXX also delivers unmatched business agility so we can maintain and extend our market-leading position in the Nordics with new customer propositions and enhanced experiences.”

“ We are excited to partner with the Telenor team as they transform to deliver enhanced customer experiences,” said André Gunnberg, Chief Revenue Officer, MATRIXX Software. “ The Nordic region has set the standards for mobility operations, services and customer service for decades and we are thrilled to partner with Telenor to maintain and extend that leadership.”

