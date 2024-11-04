Telekom Srbija Extends Partnership with SES

Multi-year contract renewal includes comprehensive satellite services to deliver SD and HD channels in the Balkan region

LUXEMBOURG–(BUSINESS WIRE)–SES announced today that it has extended its contract with Telekom Srbija for another four years for satellite services from SES’s ASTRA 3C satellite at 23.5 degrees East. This renewal reinforces a successful collaboration that began in 2011 with a first capacity agreement and expanded in 2018 with the launch of Telekom Srbija’s DTH platform, M:Sat TV.





Under the agreement, SES will continue providing multi-transponder capacity to enable Telekom Srbija to deliver an SD and HD pay-TV channel offering across Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro and North Macedonia as part of its M:Sat TV platform. The agreement also includes uplink and backup services for transponders and redundant fiber connectivity for the entire platform.

“ This comprehensive agreement with Telekom Srbija reinforces our position as an important satellite provider in the Balkans,” said Norbert Hölzle, Global Head of Media at SES. “ Telekom Srbija’s continued trust in our services demonstrates the enduring value of our satellite services and our ability to deliver premium content to audiences across a wide geographic area.”

“ The extension of our relationship with SES ensures we can continue delivering high-quality entertainment to our subscribers across the region,” said Katarina Subotić, Chief Sales Officer at Telekom Srbija. “ Their proven track record of reliable service delivery, combined with their dedicated sales and marketing support, makes them an ideal partner as we continue to grow our DTH platform.”

About SES

SES has a bold vision to deliver amazing experiences everywhere on Earth by distributing the highest quality video content and providing seamless data connectivity services around the world. As a provider of global content and connectivity solutions, SES owns and operates a geosynchronous orbit fleet and medium earth orbit (GEO-MEO) constellation of satellites, offering a combination of global coverage and high-performance services. By using its intelligent, cloud-enabled network, SES delivers high-quality connectivity solutions anywhere on land, at sea or in the air, and is a trusted partner to telecommunications companies, mobile network operators, governments, connectivity and cloud service providers, broadcasters, video platform operators and content owners around the world. The company is headquartered in Luxembourg and listed on Paris and Luxembourg stock exchanges (Ticker: SESG). Further information is available at: www.ses.com

About Telekom Srbija

Telekom Srbija Group, with its headquarters in Serbia and operations across the region, is one of the largest telecommunications operators in Southeast Europe, with almost 11 million users. Telekom Srbija is a leading operator in fixed and mobile telephony, the Internet and multimedia spheres, both in Serbia and the region at large. We continuously transform ourselves and improve the satisfaction of our customers through the synergy of experience and new knowledge. We provide them with flawless connectivity and a superior digital experience at all times, which allows us to become their first choice in the markets where we operate. Further information is available at: www.telekomsrbija.com

