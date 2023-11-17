Teledyne Relays Unveils Compact SP8T, DC-40 GHz Coaxial Switches

Compact SP8T for Signal Path Optimization to Maximize ATE Efficiency

HAWTHORNE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#teledynerelays—Teledyne Relays, a pioneer in advanced switching solutions announces the launch of its latest innovation: the DC-40 GHz, SP8T Coaxial Switch. This addition provides space-saving for Matrix Box builds for the automated test equipment (ATE) industry by expanding the number of throws from 6 to 8 in a compact design, delivering unparalleled flexibility and performance in switching applications.









Engineered to meet the escalating demands of advanced technologies, the new SP8T Coaxial Switch is designed for superior functionality across a frequency range of DC-40 GHz. This extended frequency range ensures reliability and precision in signal routing, critical to diverse industries including telecommunications, aerospace, defense, and ATE.

One of the key highlights of this release is the availability of the SP8T Coaxial Switch across Teledyne Relays product series:

“With the introduction of our DC-40 GHz, SP8T Coaxial Switch, we are reaffirming our commitment to delivering state-of-the-art solutions that exceed industry standards,” said Michael Palakian, Vice President of Global Sales and Marketing at Teledyne Relays. “This advancement not only expands the number of throws but also packages the increased capability in a smaller form factor while ensuring exceptional performance across a wider frequency spectrum, allowing for seamless integration into various systems and applications.”

Key value-added options include:

8 Throws for Enhanced Flexibility

–55°C to +85°C Operational Temperature Range

Indicator Contacts

TTL and Decoder

Self Cut-off

Auto Reset

D-Sub Connector

Visit the website for more information about the Teledyne Relays DC-40 GHz SP8T Coaxial Switch product series and the Mini Matrix boxes.

ABOUT TELEDYNE RELAYS

Teledyne Relays is a world leader in high-performance coaxial switches, electromechanical, and solid-state relays, offering a wide range of solutions for various applications in the aerospace and defense, telecommunications, test and measurement, and industrial markets. With over 60 years of experience, Teledyne Relay has established a reputation for quality, reliability, and customer service excellence. For more information, visit www.teledynerelays.com

ABOUT TELEDYNE DEFENSE ELECTRONICS

Serving Defense, Space and Commercial sectors worldwide, Teledyne Defense Electronics offers a comprehensive portfolio of highly engineered solutions that meet your most demanding requirements in the harshest environments. Manufacturing both custom and off-the-shelf product offerings, our diverse product lines meet emerging needs for key applications for avionics, energetics, electronic warfare, missiles, radar, satcom, space and test and measurement. www.teledynedefelec.com.

Contacts

Sharon Fletcher



Teledyne Defense Electronics



+1 323-241-1623



sharon.fletcher@teledyne.com