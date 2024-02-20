Teledyne FLIR to Supply Canadian Government More Than 800 Drones Worth CAD$95 Million for Ukraine

Donation adds to company’s unmanned systems and counter-drone technology currently in use by Ukraine forces

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Teledyne FLIR Defense, part of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY), announced that Canada’s Department of National Defence is seeking over 800 SkyRanger R70 Unmanned Aerial Systems (UAS), valued at more than CAD$95 million (approximately US$70 million), that Canada will donate to the government of Ukraine.





Built by Teledyne FLIR in Waterloo, Ontario, SkyRanger® R70 drones feature autonomous navigation capability, plus advanced thermal and daytime sensors enabling them to detect and identify targets at long range. The advanced multi-mission drone can handle a variety of payloads up to 3.5 kilograms, including munitions.

This latest order from Canada adds to the unmanned systems and counter-unmanned aerial systems (C-UAS) capabilities Teledyne FLIR Defense is already providing to Ukraine’s military through governments worldwide. Teledyne FLIR Black Hornet® nano-drones are currently being used by Ukrainian forces through previous donations made by the Norwegian and British governments. They have performed successfully in numerous operations under the harshest of environments. Furthermore, via a contract with Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace, Teledyne FLIR is providing advanced thermal/visual imaging systems with highly sensitive radar sensors onto a mobile platform to rapidly identify drone threats as part of a total C-UAS solution for Ukraine.

“I would like to thank the Canadian government and the Honourable Bill Blair, Minister of National Defence, for turning to SkyRanger drones in their support for Ukraine,” said Edwin Roks, Chief Executive Officer of Teledyne Technologies. “As a world leader in small unmanned aerial systems and remote sensing solutions, Teledyne FLIR Defense is proving that tactical platforms such as SkyRanger and Black Hornet can deliver immediate covert situational awareness on today’s battlefields, where and when warfighters need it most.”

About Teledyne FLIR

Teledyne FLIR, a Teledyne Technologies company, is a world leader in intelligent sensing, unmanned systems, and integrated solutions for defense and industrial markets, with roughly 4,000 employees worldwide. Founded in 1978, the company develops a wide range of advanced technologies to help professionals make better, faster decisions that save lives and livelihoods. To learn more, visit teledyneflir.com or follow @flir. #AnyThreatAnywhere

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies is a leading provider of sophisticated digital imaging products and software, instrumentation, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems. Teledyne’s operations are primarily located in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Western and Northern Europe. For more information, visit Teledyne’s website at www.teledyne.com.

Contacts

Media Contact:

Joe Ailinger, Jr.



Teledyne FLIR



Phone: +1 781-801-6161



Email: joe.ailinger@teledyneflir.com

Investor Contact:

Jason VanWees



Teledyne Technologies



Phone: +1 805-373-4542



Email: jason.vanwees@teledyne.com