Teledyne FLIR Defense Unveils Non-ITAR Long Range Airborne Imaging System at Farnborough Air Show

New UltraFORCE 380-HDc provides high-definition day/night imagery in a compact package; Non-ITAR status eases export and shipping to users outside U.S.

FARNBOROUGH, England–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Teledyne FLIR Defense, part of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY), today unveiled its UltraFORCE® 380-HDc imaging system at the Farnborough International Air Show. The new long-range airborne surveillance solution is not subject to International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR), easing shipment and freedom of movement to customers outside the United States.









The UltraFORCE 380-HDc delivers superior high-definition multi-spectral imaging in a compact, low-profile package. Full 1080p resolution across its visual, thermal, low-light, and shortwave infrared (SWIR) cameras makes the 380-HDc an optimal solution for airborne reconnaissance, patrol, and search and rescue missions.

UltraFORCE 380-HDc also features an advanced laser rangefinder and pointer, allowing users to covertly ‘light up’ targets or points of interest and to coordinate operations with observers wearing night vision goggles or similar devices. Intelligent, automated operation optimizes tracking and continuously indicates size, location, speed and distance of multiple targets.

“The new UltraFORCE 380-HDc is a powerful long-range imaging system in a small package,” said Kety Frachey, senior director for airborne systems-Europe at Teledyne FLIR Defense. “With 380-HDc, we’ve brought together the most vital capabilities military and law enforcement users worldwide require to execute their missions in a smaller SWaP-C form.”

With its low 14.6” height profile and weighing only 30 kg (65 lbs), the UltraFORCE 380-HDc gimbal is designed to maximize ground clearance in rotary aircraft without sacrificing capability and performance. The system provides two- to four-times greater magnification than other products in its class.

UltraFORCE 380-HDc will be available globally starting in the fourth quarter. The system can be fully supported by Teledyne FLIR’s Surveillance Service Centre in West Malling, Kent, meeting UK and EU localized content requirements. UltraFORCE also will be configurable with the company’s 380X upgraded imaging capabilities, including multi-tile video management, touchscreen, and de-scintillation filter that removes atmospheric effects such as fog and smoke, among other features.

Visit Teledyne FLIR at Farnborough at Hall 2, Stand 2330 to see the new UltraFORCE 380-HDc and more of the company’s latest defense technology solutions.

About Teledyne FLIR Defense

Teledyne FLIR Defense has been providing advanced, mission-critical technology and systems for more than 45 years. Our products are on the frontlines of the world’s most pressing military, security and public safety challenges. As a global leader in thermal imaging, we design and build sophisticated surveillance sensors for air, land and maritime use. We develop the most rugged, trusted unmanned air and ground platforms, as well as intelligent sensing devices used to detect chemicals, biological agents, radiation and explosives. At Teledyne FLIR Defense we bring together this expertise to deliver solutions that enable critical decisions and keep our world safe – from any threat, anywhere. To learn more, visit us online or follow @flir and @flir_defense.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies is a leading provider of sophisticated digital imaging products and software, instrumentation, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems. Teledyne’s operations are primarily located in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Western and Northern Europe. For more information, visit Teledyne’s website at www.teledyne.com.

