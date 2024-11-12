Teledyne FLIR Defense Awarded $168M IDIQ Contract for U.S. Army’s Nuclear, Biological and Chemical Reconnaissance Vehicle Program

As lead integrator will continue work on multi-sensor detection system for manned and unmanned platforms designed to safeguard troops from CBRN threats

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Teledyne FLIR Defense, part of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY), announced it has been awarded a five-year, $168.3 million Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract by the U.S. Army for low-rate initial production to upgrade the M1135 Stryker’s Nuclear, Biological and Chemical Reconnaissance Vehicle (NBCRV) Sensor Suite. The company also received its first delivery order, valued at $7.5 million.









Teledyne FLIR is the lead integrator in modernizing the Army’s NBCRV system with improved and autonomous chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear (CBRN) sensors. The company had earlier delivered initial Sensor Suite upgrade prototypes for government testing. Successful test results led to it being awarded this production contract.

Among other third-party solutions, the NBCRV Sensor Suite will feature capabilities of the FLIR Defense R80D SkyRaider™ drone integrated with FLIR’s MUVE™ B330 biological detection payload designed for small unmanned aerial systems. Also, a FLIR-developed command and control system integrates all devices and platforms with sensor fusion and automation features that lessen the cognitive burden on users and improve decision-making.

“The advanced sensor capabilities on NBCRV will help protect our troops from weapons of mass destruction and enhance mission success on future battlefields,” said Dr. JihFen Lei, president of Teledyne FLIR Defense. “We’re honored to continue our work with the Army, leveraging our UAS platforms and remote sensing solutions to deliver the NBCRV Sensor Suite.”

Work on the NBCRV program is expected to continue through 2029 at company facilities in Stillwater, Okla.; Elkridge, Md; and Tucson, Ariz. For more on Teledyne FLIR’s CBRN and explosive detection technologies, visit here.

About Teledyne FLIR Defense

Teledyne FLIR Defense has been providing advanced, mission-critical technology and systems for more than 45 years. Our products are on the frontlines of the world’s most pressing military, security and public safety challenges. As a global leader in thermal imaging, we design and build sophisticated surveillance sensors for air, land and maritime use. We develop the most rugged, trusted unmanned air and ground platforms, as well as intelligent sensing devices used to detect chemicals, biological agents, radiation and explosives. At Teledyne FLIR Defense we bring together this expertise to deliver solutions that enable critical decisions and keep our world safe – from any threat, anywhere. To learn more, visit us online or follow @flir.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies is a leading provider of sophisticated digital imaging products and software, instrumentation, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems. Teledyne’s operations are primarily located in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Western and Northern Europe. For more information, visit Teledyne’s website at www.teledyne.com.

Contacts

Media Contacts:

Joe Ailinger, Jr.



Teledyne FLIR



Phone: +1 781-801-6161



Email: joe.ailinger@teledyne.com

Ryan Williams



Targeted Victory



Phone: +1 617-697-9072



Email: rwilliams@targetedvictory.com