Teledyne e2v HiRel Releases Enhanced Plastic VHF to S-Band (0.03 GHz to 5 GHz) Ultra-Low Noise Amplifiers for Military and Industrial Applications

Off-the-shelf VHF to S-Band RF LNAs for high-reliability applications

MILPITAS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#teledynee2vhirel—Teledyne e2v HiRel announces the availability of two enhanced plastic (EP) VHF to S‑Band low noise amplifiers, models TDLNA2050EP and TDLNA0430EP which are ideal for use in demanding high reliability applications where low noise figure, minimal power consumption and small package footprint are critical for success. These LNAs, developed on a 250 nm enhancement depletion mode pseudomorphic High Electron Mobility Transistor (pHEMT) process, are available in an 8-pin dual-flat no-lead (DFN) 2 mm x 2 mm x 0.75 mm plastic surface mount package.









Both LNAs leverage monolithic microwave integrated circuit (MMIC) design techniques and deliver exceptional performance. The TDLNA2050EP amplifier is ideal for S-band communications and delivers a gain of 17.5 dB from 2 GHz to 5 GHz, while maintaining a noise figure of less than 0.4 dB and an output power (P1dB) of 19.5 dBm and should be biased at a V DD of +5.0 volts and I DDQ of 60 mA.

The TDLNA0430EP amplifier is ideal for VHF to S-band communications and delivers a gain of 21.5 dB from 0.03 GHz to 3 GHz, while maintaining a noise figure of less than 0.35 dB and an output power (P1dB) of 18.5 dBm and should be biased at the same V DD of +5.0 volts and I DDQ of 60mA.

Both devices are well suited for communication systems, ensuring minimal noise and distortion that could otherwise degrade digital signals in environments with high radio signal power levels. Customer evaluation kits are available for both amplifiers.

“Today, we’re releasing two ultra-low noise amplifiers, optimized for military, avionics, and industrial applications,” said Mont Taylor, Vice President and Business Development Manager at Teledyne e2v HiRel. “With noise figures of less than 0.35 dB coupled with ease of use from a positive single supply voltage, we believe these new products will provide system designers with a superior solution for communication, phased array radar and avionics system applications.”

For more information on all of Teledyne e2v HiRel’s offerings, review our portfolio of semiconductors, converters, processors, and related services here on the Teledyne Defense Electronics website.

Devices are available for ordering and shipment today, from Teledyne e2v HiRel or an authorized distributor, in commercial versions and with the option of Classes H and K-equivalent screening. They are shipped from our DoD Trusted Facility in Milpitas, California.

