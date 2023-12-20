Teledyne e2v HiRel Expands Portfolio of Space-Screened GaN HEMTs

Additional packaged GaN HEMTs for hi-rel applications now available off the shelf with Space Screening Flow

MILPITAS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#teledynee2vhirel—Teledyne e2v HiRel announces the addition of new space screened versions of its popular 100 V, 90 A and 650 V, 30 A high reliability gallium nitride high electron mobility transistors (GaN HEMTs).









The new parts go through NASA Level 1 or ESA Class 1 screening flow and can be brought up to full Level 1 conformance with extra qualification testing if desired. Typical applications include battery management, dc-dc converters, and space motor drives.

Two new 100 V parts are available with both bottom-side and top-side cooled packaging. One new 650 V 30 A GaN-on-Silicon power transistor is available in a bottom-side cooled package.

Each device is available with options for EAR99 or European sourcing.

Teledyne e2v HiRel’s GaN HEMTs feature single wafer lot traceability, extended temperature performance from -55 to +125°C, and low inductance, low thermal resistance packaging.

“Our customers have embraced the previous release of 650 V space screened devices, and we have expanded our portfolio to provide additional options. These GaN HEMT products save customers time and money by providing standard devices without the need for additional screening,” said Mont Taylor, VP of Business Development for Teledyne e2v HiRel. “Our expanded catalog with standard burn-in make it easy for designers to utilize the latest in GaN in their designs.”

Gallium nitride devices have revolutionized power conversion in other industries and are now available in radiation tolerant, plastic encapsulated options that have undergone stringent reliability and electrical testing to help ensure mission critical success. The release of these new GaN HEMTs delivers to customers the efficiency, size, and power-density benefits required in critical aerospace and defense power applications.

All three of these new devices are now available for ordering and immediate purchase from Teledyne e2v HiRel or an authorized distributor. They are shipped from our DoD Trusted Facility in Milpitas, California.

ABOUT TELEDYNE e2v HIREL ELECTRONICS

Teledyne HiRel’s innovations lead developments in space, transportation, defense, and industrial markets. HiRel’s unique approach involves listening to the market and application challenges of customers and partnering with them to provide innovative standard, semi-custom or fully custom solutions, bringing increased value to their systems. For more information, visit http://www.tdehirel.com

ABOUT TELEDYNE DEFENSE ELECTRONICS

Serving Defense, Space and Commercial sectors worldwide, Teledyne Defense Electronics offers a comprehensive portfolio of highly engineered solutions that meet your most demanding requirements in the harshest environments. Manufacturing both custom and off-the-shelf product offerings, our diverse product lines meet emerging needs for key applications for avionics, energetics, electronic warfare, missiles, radar, satcom, space, and test and measurement. www.teledynedefenseelectronics.com/.

