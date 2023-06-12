Teledyne e2v HiRel Announces New RF Low Noise Voltage Controlled Oscillators for Space Applications

New VCOs give Space RF designers high frequency off-the-shelf ceramic options for challenging high-reliability space applications

MILPITAS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Teledyne—Teledyne e2v HiRel announces the availability of a pair of Voltage Controlled Oscillators (VCOs) with low phase noise performance for low earth orbit (LEO) space and other demanding applications. The TDVCO015 & TDVCO027 are built in GaAs InGaP Heterojunction Bipolar Transistor (HBT) process technology. They integrate resonators, negative resistance devices, and varactor diodes and offer excellent phase noise performance over temperature due to the oscillator’s monolithic structure.





The TDVCO015 operates from 13.32 – 15.20 GHz and provides a typical phase noise of -115 dBc/Hz @ 100 kHz offset. The TDVCO027 operates from 23.32 – 27.34 GHz and provides a typical phase noise of -98 dBc/Hz @ 100 kHz offset. Both parts are available in a 5 mm x 5 mm, 32 lead Ceramic QFN package.

“With the need for higher and higher frequencies, many of our customers have been requesting the ability to provide RF synthesizers in various higher frequency bands. These VCOs are the first in a family of devices that can support the increasing requirements of our customers for space qualified devices,” said Mont Taylor, Vice President and Business Development Manager at Teledyne e2v HiRel.

For more information on all of Teledyne e2v HiRel’s space offerings, review our portfolio of RF, Power, and semiconductors, and related services here on the Teledyne Defense Electronics website.

Devices are available for ordering and shipment today, from Teledyne e2v HiRel or an authorized distributor. They are shipped from our DoD Trusted Facility in Milpitas, California.

ABOUT TELEDYNE e2v HIREL ELECTRONICS

Teledyne HiRel’s innovations lead developments in space, transportation, defense, and industrial markets. HiRel’s unique approach involves listening to the market and application challenges of customers and partnering with them to provide innovative standard, semi-custom or fully custom solutions, bringing increased value to their systems. For more information, visit http://www.tdehirel.com

ABOUT TELEDYNE DEFENSE ELECTRONICS

Serving Defense, Space and Commercial sectors worldwide, Teledyne Defense Electronics offers a comprehensive portfolio of highly engineered solutions that meet your most demanding requirements in the harshest environments. Manufacturing both custom and off-the-shelf product offerings, our diverse product lines meet emerging needs for key applications for avionics, energetics, electronic warfare, missiles, radar, satcom, space, and test and measurement. www.teledynedefelec.com.

Contacts

Sharon Fletcher



Teledyne Defense Electronics



+1 323-241-1623 sharon.fletcher@teledyne.com