Teledyne e2v HiRel Announces Groundbreaking GaN Load Switch

Highly reliable GaN Load Switch for hi-rel applications now available off the shelf

Teledyne e2v HiRel Electronics proudly announces the release of the TDGM650LS60, the first product in its innovative new 650V power module family. This new module utilizes a Teledyne high voltage Gallium Nitride (GaN) transistor and integrates an isolated driver in one package.









Designed to serve as a load switch or solid-state switch, the TDGM650LS60 offers unparalleled performance and versatility. With the driver providing 5KV isolation and a GaN transistor boasting a minimum breakdown voltage of 650V, this module ensures robust and dependable operation in diverse environments.

One of the standout features of the TDGM650LS60 is its lightning-fast switching time coupled with the absence of moving parts. This unique combination not only enhances operational efficiency but also significantly elevates the reliability of the device. As a result, the TDGM650LS60 is ideally suited for high-reliability applications, including but not limited to Space, Avionics, and Military sectors.

“This launch marks a significant milestone in Teledyne’s commitment to innovation,” said Mont Taylor, Vice President and Business Development Manager at Teledyne e2v HiRel. “The TDGM650LS60 represents the culmination of our dedication to pushing the boundaries of technology, offering our customers performance, reliability, and versatility in their applications.”

ABOUT TELEDYNE e2v HIREL ELECTRONICS

Teledyne HiRel’s innovations lead developments in space, transportation, defense, and industrial markets. HiRel’s unique approach involves listening to the market and application challenges of customers and partnering with them to provide innovative standard, semi-custom or fully custom solutions, bringing increased value to their systems. For more information, visit http://www.tdehirel.com

ABOUT TELEDYNE DEFENSE ELECTRONICS

Serving Defense, Space and Commercial sectors worldwide, Teledyne Defense Electronics offers a comprehensive portfolio of highly engineered solutions that meet your most demanding requirements in the harshest environments. Manufacturing both custom and off-the-shelf product offerings, our diverse product lines meet emerging needs for key applications for avionics, energetics, electronic warfare, missiles, radar, satcom, space, and test and measurement. www.teledynedefenseelectronics.com/.

