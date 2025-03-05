Teledyne Delivers 100th Infrared Detector for the Space Development Agency’s Tracking Layer

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY), a leading provider of advanced imaging solutions, is proud to announce its continuing pattern of on-time and early deliveries for the Space Development Agency's (SDA) proliferated constellation. This week marks the delivery of the 100th large format focal plane module, counting deliveries from the Tranche 0, Tranche 1, and now Tranche 2 tracking layers.

Mission Sensors: The global tracking layer relies on infrared payloads to analyze threats from orbit. Teledyne’s configurable manufacturing line delivers radiation-hardened, high-sensitivity sensors to meet threat detection requirements. These multi-megapixel resolution arrays significantly improve threat detection accuracy, and form part of the fire control countermeasures system against hypersonic weapons.

Proven Expertise: Teledyne’s track record includes delivering space-grade focal plane arrays for prestigious instruments such as the James Webb Space Telescope, The European Space Agency’s Euclid dark matter telescope, and the Nancy Grace Roman space telescope. Defense related deliveries, though often classified, encompass over a dozen successful missions. In addition to focal plane arrays, Teledyne will supply electronics and other components for the Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture (PWSA) campaign.

A new paradigm for the space focal plane industry: “Five years ago, no one thought the focal plane technology could keep up with SDA's aggressive schedule, but our team innovated ways to meet the new paradigm,” says Megan Tremer, President of the Space Imaging business. As more proliferated constellations enter the planning and acquisition phases, Teledyne remains focused on scaling operations to maximize capacity, yield, and performance. Our proven track record and dedication to performance position us as the ideal partner for these critical missions.

Meeting space imaging needs across the spectrum: Counting infrared as well as visible CMOS and CCD sensors sourced from Teledyne’s DALSA and e2v businesses, the corporation has supported more than 260 total space missions, while close coordination across the global enterprise enables Teledyne to service emerging space imaging needs worldwide.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies is a leading provider of sophisticated digital imaging products and software, instrumentation, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems. Teledyne Technologies’ operations are primarily located in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Western and Northern Europe. For more information, visit Teledyne Technologies’ website at www.teledyne.com.

Megan Tremer

(805) 373-4059