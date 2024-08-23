Home Business Wire Teledyne Brown Engineering Secures $114 Million Contract to Enhance Missile Defense Systems
Business Wire

Teledyne Brown Engineering Secures $114 Million Contract to Enhance Missile Defense Systems

di Business Wire

HUNTSVILLE, Ala.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Teledyne Brown Engineering, a subsidiary of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY), proudly announces the award of a $114 million Task Order under the Design, Development, Demonstration, and Integration (D3I) Domain 1 contract by the U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command.


Under this contract, Teledyne Brown Engineering will spearhead the design, build, and launch of realistic-threat ballistic target missiles, crucial for use in testing advanced missile defense systems. The Tactical Range Air Defense Missile (TACRAM) 2, a follow-on contract, will extend through March 2028, continuing the company’s work under previous contract, providing target missiles since 2014.

“These target missiles are vital to ensuring the effectiveness of our defense systems in an increasingly perilous world,” stated Scott Hall, President of Teledyne Brown Engineering. “Amidst current and emerging global security threats, we are honored to support our nation and its allies.”

Teledyne Brown Engineering has expanded its portfolio of cost-effective test and evaluation target solutions, offering multiple variants to meet diverse demands. The TACRAM 2 contract will introduce innovative designs and enhanced capabilities, replicating the rapidly evolving threats faced by our warfighters.

About Teledyne Brown Engineering

Teledyne Brown Engineering is an industry leader in full-spectrum engineering and advanced manufacturing solutions for harsh environments in space, defense, and energy industries. For over seven decades, the company has successfully delivered innovative systems, integration, operations, and technology development worldwide. For more information about Teledyne Brown Engineering visit: www.tbe.com.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne is a leading provider of sophisticated digital imaging products and software, instrumentation, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems. Teledyne’s operations are primarily located in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Western and Northern Europe. For more information, visit Teledyne’s website at www.teledyne.com.

Contacts

Jessica Sanders

(256) 726-1385

Articoli correlati

Tactical Resources, a Growing North American Rare Earth Elements Company, to List on NASDAQ

Business Wire Business Wire -
Tactical Resources’ mission is to become America’s next producer of Rare Earth Elements (REEs), the critical materials needed in...
Continua a leggere

Ubiquiti Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2024 Financial Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
~ Record Revenues of $507.5 million ~ ~ GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share of $1.72 ~NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:...
Continua a leggere

SharkNinja to Participate in the Goldman Sachs 31st Annual Global Retailing Conference

Business Wire Business Wire -
NEEDHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE: SN), a global product design and technology company, today announced that the Company will...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche
iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php