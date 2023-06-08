Teledyne ACES Cabin Air Monitoring System Wins Crystal Cabin Award in Health and Safety Category

HAMBURG, Germany–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Aircraft Interiors Expo – Teledyne Controls, a subsidiary of Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY), is pleased to announce that its ACES® cabin environment monitoring system has won the Crystal Cabin Award in the Health and Safety category. The Crystal Cabin Award is the only international award that recognizes outstanding aircraft interior innovation and concepts, and has been presented at the Aircraft Interiors Expo for the last 16 years.

“We are honored to be the recipient of such a prestigious industry award,” said Mehrdad Radmehr, President of Teledyne Controls. “Passengers have become more concerned about cabin air quality, and yet most aircraft today do not have onboard air monitoring systems,” he explained. “Teledyne ACES was developed to give operators the means to fully understand air quality in their aircraft, address potential air quality issues with comprehensive data, and ultimately deliver a safer flying experience for their passengers.”

The first FAA- and EASA-certified Cabin Air Monitoring System, Teledyne ACES® is a complete and autonomous solution that enables aircraft operators to monitor, measure and analyze air quality in the cabin and flight deck.

With wireless connectivity to a secure cloud service portal, Teledyne ACES laboratory-grade sensor technology continuously monitors and records the air quality in the cabin and flight deck for potentially harmful contaminants.

The extensive air quality data collected during flight is available in real time on any mobile device through the ACES mobile app, and via secure web access to the ACES Cloud Service Portal, which provides configurable dashboards, custom alerts, and comprehensive reports that enable the operator to validate the air quality in the airplane, identify emerging issues and document maintenance efforts.

Teledyne ACES was specifically designed for the aviation industry. It combines Teledyne Technologies’ world-leading expertise in air quality and gas monitoring with Teledyne Controls’ decades of experience in designing, manufacturing, and certifying aircraft data management and connectivity systems.

About Teledyne Controls

An integral part of the Aerospace Electronics segment, Teledyne Controls is a wholly owned subsidiary of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated. Teledyne Controls is a leading manufacturer and innovator of a wide range of data management solutions designed to help aircraft operators collect, distribute, and analyze aircraft data more efficiently. Teledyne Controls maintains worldwide facilities and a global network of field representatives to support its many airlines, airframe, and military customers. To learn more about Teledyne Controls, visit: www.teledynecontrols.com, or follow the Company on social media at: LinkedIn, Twitter or Facebook.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies is a leading provider of sophisticated digital imaging products and software, instrumentation, aerospace, and defense electronics, and engineered systems. Teledyne’s operations are primarily located in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Western and Northern Europe. For more information, visit Teledyne’s website at www.teledyne.com.

