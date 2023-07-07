Telecoms Experts Discuss Why the UK Needs to Revamp its Number Portability Process

What:

While number porting is essential for a healthy competitive market because it gives customers the choice and convenience of changing service providers without having to change their phone number, a recent telecoms industry report from Omnisperience explores whether the current UK porting process is fit for purpose and/or impeding the growth of the digital economy. The Omnisperience report comes on the heels of the UK House of Lords’ in-depth report on fraud in the UK, which found that telecoms were one of three industries not doing enough to protect UK citizens against fraud.