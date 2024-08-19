Telecommunications Cables Vandalized in Hazard

Increasing Crimes Against Kentucky’s Telecommunications Infrastructure Troubling

Suspected Cable Theft Disrupts Communications — Phone and Internet

Reward in Place for Information Leading to the Arrest and Conviction of Cable Vandals

HAZARD, Ky.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Residential and small business internet provider Kinetic is working with local law enforcement and other agencies after an incident of vandalism that occurred earlier this month in Hazard.





This vandalism caused significant disruptions to local telecommunications services, impacting both residential and business customers across the region. The cable has since been repaired. This comes on the heels of more than 66 copper cable thefts throughout the area this year alone.

Preliminary assessments suggest that the vandalism took place Aug. 8-9, affecting fiber-optic infrastructure that supports local communications services. The incident not only disrupted communication but also posed safety risks to the community by limiting access to emergency services and other vital operations that rely on constant connectivity, according to Susan Schraibman, Kentucky’s regional operations president for Kinetic.

“ Our priority is to ensure the safety and connectivity of our customers,” Schraibman said. “ We work closely with law enforcement across the Commonwealth on these crimes and take immediate steps to restore services when they occur.”

Any information should be reported to Hazard Police at (606) 436-2222 or County Sheriff at (606) 439-4523 or to Kinetic at 855-268-2211, Option 1.

When Kinetic technicians were alerted to the outage, an initial investigation determined that multiple cuts were made to fiber-optic cable likely because vandals assumed it was copper and intended to steal it, melt it, and sell the copper for scrap. This malicious act has caused widespread service interruption and safety risks throughout the surrounding area.

In response to the continued vandalism and thefts across Kentucky, Kinetic has worked with multiple agencies and law enforcement to implement measures to enhance security.

The Kentucky General Assembly has strengthened laws relating to thefts by increasing penalties for the theft and purchasing of stolen copper items.

Cable theft is a serious crime and can affect emergency responders, businesses and residents, increasing the costs of goods and services. Schraibman said, “ We urge members of the community to stay alert and report any unusual activities near telecommunications infrastructure to local law enforcement immediately as communications’ cuts can have dire ramifications.”

Kinetic remains dedicated to providing reliable and secure services to residential and small business customers across Appalachia. In July, Kinetic implored Clay County residents with information about criminal activity to report it by offering a $10,000 reward leading to the arrest and conviction of individuals responsible for acts of vandalism and theft. The reward for information leading to arrests and convictions for vandalism and theft of Kinetic property is also available in the areas around Perry County, Ky.

“ We want thieves to know that cable theft is directly impacting your neighbors, your families, your schools, your hospitals and the very people you love,” said Stephanie Bell, Kinetic’s vice president of state government affairs. “ Cable theft has a negative economic effect on the community and increases costs for everyone.”

Customers should continue to report service issues via the Go Kinetic App.

About Kinetic: Kinetic, a Windstream company, offers fiber-based broadband to residential and small business customers in 18 states. The company’s quality-first approach connects customers to new opportunities and possibilities by delivering a full suite of advanced communications services. Kinetic is one of three brands managed by Windstream. The company also offers managed cloud communications and security services to mid-to-large enterprises and government entities across the U.S. as well as customized wavelength and dark fiber solutions to carriers, content providers and hyperscalers in the U.S. and Canada. Windstream is a privately held company headquartered in Little Rock, Ark. Additional information about Kinetic is available at www.gokinetic.com or windstream.com.

