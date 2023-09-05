Telecom Leaders Band Together to Fight Phone Fraud

What:

Consumers globally are increasingly tethered to their phones. Their phone number is an extension of their identity and the single most essential tool for interacting with the world and navigating their day-to-day lives. Despite constant accessibility and the desire to access and exchange information via phone calls securely, consumer confidence in this channel continues to wane because of technology shifts and fraudsters who misuse and abuse communication networks. This has a financial impact on the business community that relies on the phone to reach their customers and disenfranchises consumers who want to engage with them – making call authentication solutions all the more important in today’s global communications ecosystem.