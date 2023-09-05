Telecom Leaders Band Together to Fight Phone Fraud

iconectiv Trusted Communications Experts to Participate in SIPNOC 2023 Sessions Examining Cross Border Call Authentication and Branded Calling
–(BUSINESS WIRE)–iconectiv:
What:
Consumers globally are increasingly tethered to their phones. Their phone number is an extension of their identity and the single most essential tool for interacting with the world and navigating their day-to-day lives. Despite constant accessibility and the desire to access and exchange information via phone calls securely, consumer confidence in this channel continues to wane because of technology shifts and fraudsters who misuse and abuse communication networks. This has a financial impact on the business community that relies on the phone to reach their customers and disenfranchises consumers who want to engage with them – making call authentication solutions all the more important in today’s global communications ecosystem.
During SIPNOC 2023, iconectiv trusted communications experts will participate in two separate panel sessions focused on call authentication practices designed to protect and defend the communications ecosystem, including:
|Who:
Bob Grant, Director of Product Management, iconectiv
Chris Drake, Senior Vice President, Corporate and Business Development, iconectiv
|When:
“Cross Border Call Authentication”
Tuesday, September 12, 2023
1:30 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. ET
“The Future of End-to-End Branded Calling Using Authentication”
Wednesday, September 13, 2023
9:30 a.m. – 10:15 a.m. ET
|Where:
Hilton Washington Dulles Hotel, Herndon, VA
About iconectiv
Your business and your customers need to access and exchange information simply, seamlessly and securely. iconectiv’s extensive experience in information services and its unmatched numbering intelligence helps you do just that. In fact, more than 2 billion people count on our platforms each day to keep their networks, devices and applications connected. Our cloud-based Software as a Service (SaaS) solutions span network and operations management, numbering, trusted communications and fraud prevention. For more information, visit www.iconectiv.com. Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.
