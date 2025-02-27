Telecom Industry Leader Neville Ray Joins Opanga’s Board of Directors

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Opanga, the global leader in AI-powered network optimization solutions, today announced that Neville Ray, former President of Technology at T-Mobile, has joined its Board of Directors. Ray's appointment comes at a pivotal moment of global expansion for Opanga and its AI-driven platform, RAIN, as it builds on its success in network optimization and expands into real-time customer experience, service assurance and energy management. With a growing roster of active customers, new trials in motion, and new strategic go-to-market partnerships, Ray’s leadership and deep industry expertise will play a key role in driving Opanga’s next phase of innovation and expansion.

With an esteemed career spanning decades in telecommunications, Neville Ray is widely recognized as one of the industry’s most influential and innovative CTOs. During his tenure at T-Mobile, he played a transformative role in shaping the company’s network and 5G strategy and was instrumental in the massive expansion of Fixed Wireless Access (FWA). His expertise in scaling networks efficiently aligns perfectly with Opanga’s mission to revolutionize network performance through AI.

“AI-driven solutions like RAIN are the future of network optimization, enabling operators to enhance performance, improve customer experience, and drive efficiency at an unprecedented scale,” said Neville Ray. “Opanga is at the forefront of this transformation, and I’m excited to work alongside this team as we help operators unlock the full potential of intelligent, software-driven networking.”

“Network operators are looking for solutions to drive better customer experience, while at the same time improving their operational and financial efficiency,” said Cole Brodman, chief executive officer, Opanga. “Neville’s leadership and deep understanding of network evolution in building the globe's most valuable telco will be crucial as we continue to expand our footprint. His recent experience leading T-Mobile’s network and fixed wireless access initiatives is particularly relevant, as FWA operators are increasingly looking to RAIN to maximize performance and efficiency.”

Opanga’s RAIN software empowers operators to dramatically improve network efficiency, reduce energy consumption, and unlock real-time intelligence down to the user and application level—capabilities never before available. As the telecommunications industry faces mounting challenges in capacity, sustainability, and cost efficiency, AI-powered solutions like RAIN are redefining the way networks are built and optimized.

Both Neville Ray and Opanga’s leadership team will be at Mobile World Congress in March, engaging with global network operators eager to harness AI-driven intelligence for next-generation network performance.

To learn more about Opanga and its AI/ML offerings, visit opanga.com.

About Opanga Networks, Inc.

Opanga is the global leader in AI-powered RAN optimization solutions for 4G, 5G, ORAN, FWA, and fixed networks. The company’s RAIN™ platform is deployed in the mobile core at software speed and scale and powers an array of applications that make wireless networks faster, more cost efficient, sustainable and resilient.

