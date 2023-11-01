Telechips Earns TISAX Certification for Enhanced Mobility Competitiveness

SEOUL, South Korea–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ADAS—Telechips (KOSDAQ:054450), a comprehensive automotive semiconductor solutions company, has been awarded the Trusted Information Security Assessment eXchange (TISAX®) certification, a standard of the automotive industry relating to information security from the German Association of the Automotive Industry (VDA).









In the evolving automotive industry, security is increasingly important due to advances in autonomous driving and connectivity. As vehicles become more interconnected, the risk of security breaches grows. European automakers are demanding stricter security standards from their suppliers.

TISAX® (Trusted Information Security Assessment Exchange), a global security certification, was created by the German Association of the Automotive Industry to standardize security assessments based on ISO/IEC 27001 standards. It covers information security, partner security, data protection, and prototype protection.

TISAX® certification is a rigorous process that requires a comprehensive review of a company’s internal security management system over an extended period. It involves on-site inspections and visual confirmations at every stage, ensuring that there are no non-compliant elements. This makes the acquisition process quite challenging.

An Official from Telechips, stated, “We are committed to establishing a development process that prioritizes functionality, safety, and security in future mobility technology. Our goal is to create the highest level of automotive semiconductor products that global partners and customers can trust. We will continue to expand our presence in global markets, including Europe, based on a robust security system.”

In recent times, Telechips has obtained various international standard certifications, including ASPICE (Automotive SPICE), ISO 27001, and TISAX. They are currently in the process of acquiring certification for Automotive Cybersecurity (ISO/SAE 21434). The ASPICE certification, obtained in April, is an industry-standard in the European automotive sector for evaluating the reliability and capability of software development processes for automotive parts manufacturing companies.

To learn more about Telechips, visit its website at https://www.telechips.com/.

