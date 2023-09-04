Telechips, a Gamechanger of E/E Architecture with Its New Silicon Line-up for Future Mobility

SEOUL, South Korea–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ADAS—Telechips (KOSDAQ:054450) is gearing up to make its debut at IAA Mobility 2023, the annual global mobility show set to take place in Germany. This move signifies Telechips’ endeavor to expand its business and align with the growing demand in the future mobility market shifting towards the Software Defined Vehicles (SDV) trend.





Telechips, a comprehensive semiconductor design specialist for automotive applications, was founded in 1999 and became publicly listed on the KOSDAQ market in December 2004. With a recent foray into the automotive semiconductor market, where it plays a pivotal role as the “brain” of autonomous vehicles, Telechips has been gaining recognition not only in South Korea but also in the Asian, American, and European markets.

Telechips’ future mobility solutions extend beyond in-vehicle infotainment (IVI). Having previously focused on infotainment application processors (AP), Telechips is now diversifying into areas such as ADAS chips infused with artificial intelligence (AI) technology, autonomous driving, and networking. Expanding its product portfolio to encompass not only SoCs but also MCUs in the body and chassis domains.

At this IAA Mobility 2023, Telechips is set to unveil its next-generation application processor for infotainment cockpits “Dolphin 5”, along with “N-Dolphin”, an ADAS Vision processor equipped with neural processing units (NPUs) for prioritizing safety in driving environments.

Especially, as the first product in a new silicon line-up, the “N-Dolphin” is slated to be ready for mass production in Q3 2023. Telechips-designed products are manufactured at Samsung Electronics’ foundry. Visitors can find Telechips at Messe Munich Hall B3. For inquiries, reach out to sales_eu@telechips.com.

Leanne Lee, Executive Director of Telechips’ Product strategy planning group, stated, “The current automotive industry is undergoing rapid transformation driven by SDV, environmental considerations, and autonomous driving. In line with these trends, Telechips is actively researching and developing a product line-up that spans various fields, including infotainment, network gateways, microcontrollers, ADAS, and Autonomous driving (AD). Our goal is to earn the strong trust of our global customers.”

