Telcom Chooses IP Infusion for Network Buildout to Upgrade and Interoperate with Cisco, Nokia and Juniper

UK-based Internet Service Provider deploys OcNOS® Aggregation Router and Cell Site Router to support national rollout into key cities

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#TelcomGroup—IP Infusion, the market leader in carrier-grade network operating systems, announced today that Telcom, a UK-based internet services provider, has chosen an open networking strategy to disaggregate and upgrade its network infrastructure. This network upgrade is to facilitate their national rollout to key cities in the UK, including Manchester, Leeds, Liverpool, and Birmingham. Networking company and IP Infusion partner and integrator Nomios assisted in logistics for the deployment.

Telcom will be using a combination of IP Infusion OcNOS® software with white-box hardware from Edgecore and UfiSpace to upgrade and interoperate with its existing Cisco, Nokia and Juniper equipment for Aggregation Router and Cell Site Router use cases. This disaggregation strategy provides an incremental upgrade path to deliver modern networking features, as well as providing rapid return on investment by supporting a plurality of hardware vendors.

Telcom is investing millions to build a new, hyperfast, full-fiber network in key regions across the UK, providing the country’s fastest and most robust Internet connectivity solution. This ensures that local businesses, government, health, and education sectors have access to state-of-the-art digital infrastructure capable of meeting their data connectivity and communication needs for today and the foreseeable future.

The Telcom network has hyperfast speeds of up to 10Gbps for each individual business, delivered through a dedicated leased line, with 99.99% uptime guaranteed through its real-time monitoring system.

Nomios has played a crucial role in supporting Telcom, providing extensive pre-sales and sales support, technical consultation, and strategic planning for future network expansions on behalf of IP Infusion, empowering Telcom to optimize its network infrastructure to meet the increasing demands for city metro broadband.

“Utilizing IP Infusion OcNOS has enabled us to push a rich and diverse feature set out to the edge of the network, giving us greater flexibility and variety of services available to our customers,” said Ben White, Principal Network Architect for Telcom. “We find we can gain the same features and functionality as organizations using traditional vendors, but with more diversity on equipment choice and a more nimble vendor able to react according to market trends quicker, all at a better price point.”

“Telcom’s decision to choose IP Infusion really speaks to the maturity and value proposition of open networking in today’s marketplace,” said Atsushi Ogata, President and CEO of IP Infusion. “With Internet access fast becoming a modern necessity — as much as any other utility — IP Infusion continues to be a top-tier choice for leading service providers looking for reliability and performance.”

About IP Infusion



IP Infusion manufactures open network software and solutions for carriers, service providers and data centers. With hundreds of customers and thousands of deployments, IP Infusion is a market leader in Network Operating Systems. Our flagship software platform OcNOS® allows network operators to disaggregate their networks, streamline operations, and reduce Total Cost of Ownership (TCO). Network OEMs may also disaggregate network devices to expedite time to market, offer comprehensive services, and achieve carrier grade robustness.

IP Infusion is headquartered in Santa Clara, Calif., and is a wholly owned and independently operated subsidiary of ACCESS CO., LTD. Additional information can be found at http://www.IPInfusion.com.

IP Infusion and OcNOS are trademarks or registered trademarks of IP Infusion. ACCESS is a registered trademark or trademark of ACCESS CO., LTD. in the United States, Japan and/or other countries. Northforge Innovations is a registered trademark of Northforge Innovations, Inc. All other trademarks, service marks, registered trademarks, or registered service marks mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

About Telcom



Telcom Group provides full-fibre and wireless connectivity to businesses, landlords and residential homes across the UK. Unlike many providers, we build, own and manage all the infrastructure, allowing us to roll out the network faster than anyone else and get customers connected in days not months. We believe the internet is a basic human right. It’s also a catalyst for economic growth, technological innovation and empowerment. At Telcom, we aim to create life-changing impact and connect for good.

