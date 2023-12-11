Telchemy extends Teams support in VQmon VoIP and Video QoE Analytics

Incorporates analysis of Microsoft Satin and DANTE into VQmon 5.4





ALPHARETTA, Ga.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–VQmon 5.4, the latest version of Telchemy’s market-leading embedded analytics software, is now available with enhanced Microsoft Teams analytics. VQmon supports Voice over IP (VoIP), Videoconferencing, Video Streaming, Broadcast Audio/Video, Data, Real Time Text (RTT) and Fax over IP (FoIP) applications. It uses powerful, field-proven perceptual quality algorithms to provide accurate, stable and consistent Quality of Experience (QoE) scores and in-depth performance analytics in the presence of time-varying impairments. VQmon can automatically identify and analyze voice and video streams in real time at rates of 2-4 million packets per second per core, and can analyze encrypted media streams without decryption.

VQmon analyzes calls and sessions from a variety of Videoconferencing services, including Microsoft Teams, Zoom, WebRTC and others. VQmon 5.4 adds support for Microsoft’s Satin audio codec and the Scalable Video Coding codec used in Teams, to the H.264/AVC, H.265/HEVC, H.266/VVC, AV1 and extensive range of speech, audio and video codecs already supported.

VQmon is also widely used for evaluating the performance of Video Streaming systems, for example in Mobile drive testing, and IPTV services. It supports common streaming protocols including Adobe HDS, Apple HLS, DASH, Microsoft SSTR, and both Google and IETF versions of QUIC. VQmon 5.4 incorporates support for the analysis of studio quality uncompressed Audio over IP using the DANTE, AES67 and SMPTE ST 2110-30 protocols. These additions build on VQmon’s existing analytics support for the SMPTE ST 2110-20 uncompressed video standard and eMBMS/FLUTE.

VQmon monitors data traffic in real time and provides vital insights into network performance, including IPv4/IPv6 analytics, ICMP, DNS, TCP and UDP metrics, and traffic volume for essential services. This information can be combined with VoIP and Video analysis for a comprehensive view of performance at key points in the network.

Over 600 million VQmon agents have been integrated directly into a wide range of IP phones, VoIP chipsets, SD-WAN edge systems, test equipment, gateways, routers and session/border controllers. VQmon provides application aware embedded deep packet inspection (DPI) for networked multimedia traffic.

Since its introduction in 2001, Telchemy’s VQmon has continuously evolved alongside mobile, communications and entertainment industry standards to provide comprehensive data analytics for voice, video, audio and data services. Today’s increased dependence on VoIP and Videoconferencing for remote working and distributed call centers makes VQmon’s analytics essential to both enterprises and service providers. Reporting accurate diagnostics, performance metrics and KPIs, including QoE, MOS and R-factor scores, VQmon is the most widely accepted analytics library for real-time application performance analysis.

About Telchemy

Telchemy® is the global leader in analytics technology for real-time applications and multimedia IoT with its VQmon®, Embiot®, DVQattest®, SQprobe® and SQmediator® families of service quality monitoring and analysis products. Telchemy pioneered the use of embedded analytics technology and the application of big data for VoIP and Video performance management, and is positioned to be a leading provider of analytics technology for the emerging IoT market. Founded in 1999, the company has products deployed worldwide and markets its technology both directly and through many leading networking, test and management product companies.

Contacts

Mina Chan, mina.chan@telchemy.com