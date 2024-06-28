Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. Reports Financial Results For Fiscal Year 2024

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. (“Tel-Instrument,” “TIC,” or the “Company”) (OTCQB: TIKK), a leading designer and manufacturer of avionics test and measurement solutions, today reported a net income of $342K on revenues of $8.8 million for the 2024 fiscal year ended March 31, 2024.





Highlights include:

Revenues for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024, increased $178K, or 2%, versus the prior fiscal year.

Gross margin for the 2024 fiscal year was 46.6%, or 11.3 percentage points increase over the prior fiscal year.

Operating expenses decreased by $666K, or 17% year-over-year, due primarily to client funded engineering projects.

Operating income was $737K as compared to an operating loss of $898K in the prior fiscal year.

Net income was $342K, compared to a net loss of $388K in the prior fiscal year.

Working capital increased $1.2 million or 39% to $4.3 million as compared to the prior fiscal year.

Backlog increased $640K from the prior year end to $7.2 million as of March 31, 2024.

Recent receipt of Airbus order for SDR/OMNI.

Mr. Jeffrey O’Hara, Tel-Instrument’s President and CEO commented, “The 2024 fiscal year was very difficult due to parts shortages that significantly impacted production. This parts procurement issues are gradually easing, and we expect strong growth in fiscal year 2025. We are extremely excited by the prospects of the SDR-OMNI and the SDR-OMNI/MIL. We were pleased that Airbus selected our SDR-OMNI test set for use in its world-wide manufacturing operations after an extensive technical evaluation. We are even more excited about the prospects for the SDR-OMNI/MIL which has the potential to replace thousands of obsolete test sets currently in use by the U.S. military. The SDR-OMNI and SDR-OMNI/MIL are the only multi-purpose avionic test set in the market that meets Class 1 military environmental specification. We are confident that these two multi-purpose test sets provide market leading capabilities. We are also introducing a GPS simulator software application this summer.

The CRAFT ECP contract will be critical for the Company as this is expected to generate five million dollars of annual production revenues, starting when the engineering work is completed. TIC successfully completed the Test Readiness Review (“TRR”) in April 2024. The next major milestone is the Production Readiness Review that is scheduled for later this year. We expect to start shipping upgraded Navy production units in the fourth quarter of FY 2025.

The Lockheed Martin F-35 MADL Test Set development program has been completed. We are currently in negotiations to supply up to 119 MADL test sets this year.

About Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp.

Tel-Instrument is a leading designer and manufacturer of avionics test and measurement solutions for the global commercial air transport, general aviation, and government/military aerospace and defense markets. Tel-Instrument provides instruments to test, measure, calibrate, and repair a wide range of airborne navigation and communication equipment. For further information please visit our website at www.telinstrument.com.

This press release includes statements that are not historical in nature and may be characterized as “forward-looking statements,” including those related to future financial and operating results, benefits, and synergies of the combined companies, statements concerning the Company’s outlook, pricing trends, and forces within the industry, the completion dates of capital projects, expected sales growth, cost reduction strategies, and their results, long-term goals of the Company and other statements of expectations, beliefs, future plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends, and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. All predictions as to future results contain a measure of uncertainty and, accordingly, actual results could differ materially. Among the factors which could cause a difference are: changes in the general economy; changes in demand for the Company’s products or in the cost and availability of its raw materials; the actions of its competitors; the success of our customers; technological change; changes in employee relations; government regulations; litigation, including its inherent uncertainty; difficulties in plant operations and materials; transportation, environmental matters; and other unforeseen circumstances. A number of these factors are discussed in the Company’s previous filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of developments occurring after the date of this press release. The safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the “Act”) protects companies from liability for their forward-looking statements if they comply with the requirements of the Act.

TEL-INSTRUMENT ELECTRONICS CORP. Consolidated Balance Sheets Audited ASSETS March 31, 2024 March 31, 2023 Current assets: Cash $ 132,013 $ 3,839,398 Accounts receivable, net 1,110,548 900,881 Inventories, net 5,411,644 3,586,065 Restricted cash to support appeal bond – 2,011,083 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 214,161 817,625 Total current assets 6,868,366 11,155,052 Equipment and leasehold improvements, net 73,195 85,167 Operating lease right-of-use assets 1,324,463 1,526,551 Deferred tax asset, net 2,450,657 2,627,935 Other assets 35,109 35,109 Total assets $ 10,751,790 $ 15,429,814 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Line of credit $ 690,000 $ 690,000 Operating lease liabilities – current portion 210,111 202,087 Accounts payable 1,276,935 322,582 Deferred revenues – current portion 72,803 123,117 Accrued expenses – vacation pay, payroll and payroll withholdings 248,713 240,034 Accrued legal damages – 6,360,698 Accrued expenses – other 120,027 157,896 Total current liabilities 2,618,589 8,096,414 Operating lease liabilities – long-term 1,114,352 1,324,464 Other long term liabilities 45,501 53,416 Deferred revenues – long-term 119,721 173,883 Total liabilities 3,898,163 9,648,177 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity Preferred stock, 1,000,000 shares authorized, par value $0.10 per share Preferred stock, 500,000 shares 8% Cumulative Series A Convertible Preferred authorized, issued and outstanding, respectively par value $0.10 per share 4,115,998 3,875,998 Preferred stock, 320,000 shares 8% Cumulative Series B Convertible Preferred authorized; 233,334 and 166,667 issued and outstanding, par value $0.10 per share 1,704,701 1,207,367 Preferred stock, 166,667 shares 8% Cumulative Series C Convertible Preferred authorized; 53,500 and 0 issued, and outstanding, par value $0.10 per share 335,215 – Common stock, 7,000,000 shares authorized, par value $.10 per share, 3,255,887 and 3,255,887 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 325,586 325,586 Additional paid-in capital 6,379,085 6,721,535 Accumulated deficit (6,006,958 ) (6,348,849 Total stockholders’ equity 6,853,627 5,781,637 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 10,751,790 $ 15,429,814

TEL-INSTRUMENT ELECTRONICS CORP. Consolidated Statements of Operations Audited For the years ended March 31, 2024 2023 Net sales $ 8,809,087 $ 8,631,157 Cost of sales 4,791,734 5,582,407 Gross margin 4,017,353 3,048,750 Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative 2,114,945 2,098,684 Litigation expenses 9,870 33,988 Engineering, research, and development 1,155,750 1,814,198 Total operating expenses 3,280,565 3,946,870 Income (loss) from operations 736,788 (898,120 ) Other income (expense): Interest income 24,642 17,188 Interest expense (70,086 ) (157 ) Interest expense – judgment (198,535 ) (263,425 ) Other income, net 27,025 627,832 Total other (expense) income (216,954 ) 381,438 Income (loss) before income taxes 519,834 (516,682 ) Provision (benefit) for income taxes 177,943 (128,137 ) Net income (loss) 341,891 (388,545 ) Preferred dividends (351,549 ) (320,000 ) Net loss attributable to common shareholders $ (9,658 ) $ (708,545 ) Basic loss per common share $ (0.00 ) $ (0.22 ) Diluted loss per common share $ (0.00 ) $ (0.22 ) Weighted average number of shares outstanding Basic and Diluted 3,255,887 3,255,887

Contacts

Pauline Romeo



Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp.



(201) 933-1600 (Ext 309)