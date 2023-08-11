Home Business Wire Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. Reports Financial Results For First Quarter FY 2024
Business Wire

Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. Reports Financial Results For First Quarter FY 2024

di Business Wire

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp. (“Tel-Instrument,” “TIC,” or the “Company”) (OTCQB: TIKK), a leading designer and manufacturer of avionics test and measurement solutions, today reported a net income of $295K ($0.07 per basic and $0.06 per diluted share) on revenues of $2.9 million for the first quarter of 2024 fiscal year, ended June 30, 2023.


Notes On First Quarter:

  • Revenues for the first quarter were $2.9 million, a 27% increase from $2.3 million in the year-ago quarter.
  • The gross margin percentage increased to 45% versus 37% in the year-ago quarter.
  • Operating expenses decreased by $205K, a 19% decline versus the year ago level as a result of funded engineering projects.
  • Operating income was $420K as compared to an operating loss of $244K in the year ago quarter.
  • Net income was $295K or $0.07 per share, compared to net loss of $233K or $(0.10) per share in the year-ago quarter.
  • The Company recorded $706K in positive cash-flow from operating activities for the quarter with cash balances improving to $6.5 million.
  • Backlog decreased to $5.3 million at the end of the first quarter, a $1.2 million decrease from the prior quarter-end.

Additionally, the Kansas Appellate Court denied our appeal motion on July 21, 2023. We continue to explore available options for next steps, including filing a further appeal.

Mr. Jeffrey O’Hara, Tel-Instrument’s President and CEO commented: “We were extremely disappointed with the decision of the Kansas Appellate Court and are currently evaluating whether to pay the full judgment amount or appeal the decision to the Kansas Supreme Court. We were pleased with the revenue growth and profitability for the first quarter, although parts availability and lead times continue to hamper production. We are predicting solid growth for the remainder of this fiscal year. Notable orders received in the second quarter include a $875k TS-4530A software upgrade project for the U.S. Army and a $1.7 million order for Germany for T-4530i units. This T-4530i order has been received by our European distributor and we are waiting for them to issue the purchase order to TIC. We have also submitted a quote for 111 MADL test sets totaling $1.5 million and we expect a contract award this year. Additionally, TIC has $2 million of remaining funding for the CRAFT ECP. The Test Readiness Review (“TRR”) will take place late in the Spring of 2024 and this is expected to generate an additional $1.2 million of revenues. The production contract should commence later next year and is expected to generate annual revenues of up to $5 million per year. The SDR/OMNI continues to receive positive reviews from our customers, and we expect larger volume orders to start this Fall.

From a cash perspective, we have sufficient liquidity to pay the Aeroflex judgment amount in full if we elect not to appeal. TIC’s Board has also indicated its willingness to invest additional capital if needed to support our growth plans.

About Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp.

Tel-Instrument is a leading designer and manufacturer of avionics test and measurement solutions for the global commercial air transport, general aviation, and government/military aerospace and defense markets. Tel-Instrument provides instruments to test, measure, calibrate, and repair a wide range of airborne navigation and communication equipment. For further information please visit our website at www.telinstrument.com.

This press release includes statements that are not historical in nature and may be characterized as “forward-looking statements,” including those related to future financial and operating results, benefits, and synergies of the combined companies, statements concerning the Company’s outlook, pricing trends, and forces within the industry, the completion dates of capital projects, expected sales growth, cost reduction strategies, and their results, long-term goals of the Company and other statements of expectations, beliefs, future plans and strategies, anticipated events or trends, and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. All predictions as to future results contain a measure of uncertainty and, accordingly, actual results could differ materially. Among the factors which could cause a difference are: changes in the general economy; changes in demand for the Company’s products or in the cost and availability of its raw materials; the actions of its competitors; the success of our customers; technological change; changes in employee relations; government regulations; litigation, including its inherent uncertainty; difficulties in plant operations and materials; transportation, environmental matters; and other unforeseen circumstances. A number of these factors are discussed in the Company’s previous filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of developments occurring after the date of this press release. The safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the “Act”) protects companies from liability for their forward-looking statements if they comply with the requirements of the Act.

 

TEL-INSTRUMENT ELECTRONICS CORP.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
 

 

 

June 30,

2023

 

 

March 31,

2023

 

 

 

(unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash

 

$

4,531,637

 

 

$

3,839,398

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

 

1,237,544

 

 

 

900,881

 

Inventories, net

 

 

3,606,661

 

 

 

3,586,065

 

Restricted cash to support appeal bond

 

 

2,011,133

 

 

 

2,011,083

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

 

244,448

 

 

 

817,625

 

Total current assets

 

 

11,631,423

 

 

 

11,155,052

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Equipment and leasehold improvements, net

 

 

86,876

 

 

 

85,167

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets

 

 

1,476,765

 

 

 

1,526,551

 

Deferred tax asset, net

 

 

2,547,388

 

 

 

2,627,935

 

Other long-term assets

 

 

35,109

 

 

 

35,109

 

Total assets

 

$

15,777,561

 

 

$

15,429,814

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES & STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Line of credit

 

$

690,000

 

 

$

690,000

 

Operating lease liabilities – current portion

 

 

204,065

 

 

 

202,087

 

Accounts payable

 

 

313,222

 

 

 

322,582

 

Deferred revenues – current portion

 

 

107,296

 

 

 

123,117

 

Accrued expenses ‐vacation pay, payroll and payroll withholdings

 

 

304,450

 

 

 

240,034

 

Accrued legal damages

 

 

6,430,943

 

 

 

6,360,698

 

Accrued expenses – other

 

 

166,046

 

 

 

157,896

 

Total current liabilities

 

 

8,216,022

 

 

 

8,096,414

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating lease liabilities – long-term

 

 

1,272,700

 

 

 

1,324,464

 

Other long term liabilities

 

 

51,438

 

 

 

53,416

 

Deferred revenues – long-term

 

 

157,203

 

 

 

173,883

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total liabilities

 

 

9,697,363

 

 

 

9,648,177

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Commitments and contingencies

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stockholders’ equity:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Preferred stock, 1,000,000 shares authorized, par value $0.10 per share

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Preferred stock, 500,000 shares 8% Cumulative Series A Convertible

  

Preferred

  

authorized, issued and outstanding, par value $0.10 per share

 

 

3,935,998

 

 

 

3,875,998

 

Preferred stock, 166,667 shares 8% Cumulative Series B Convertible

  

Preferred

  

authorized, issued and outstanding, par value $0.10 per share

 

 

1,227,367

 

 

 

1,207,367

 

Common stock, 7,000,000 shares authorized, par value $0.10 per share, 3,255,887 and 3,255,887 shares issued and outstanding, respectively

 

 

325,586

 

 

 

325,586

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

 

6,644,804

 

 

 

6,721,535

 

Accumulated deficit

 

 

(6,053,557

)

 

 

(6,348,849

)

Total stockholders’ equity

 

 

6,080,198

 

 

 

5,781,637

 

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

 

$

15,777,561

 

 

$

15,429,814

 
 

TEL-INSTRUMENT ELECTRONICS CORP.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Unaudited)
 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

 

June 30,

2023

 

 

June 30,

2022

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net sales

 

$

2,866,929

 

 

$

2,253,757

 

Cost of sales

 

 

1,572,380

 

 

 

1,418,572

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gross margin

 

 

1,294,549

 

 

 

835,185

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Selling, general and administrative

 

 

584,858

 

 

 

556,933

 

Engineering, research, and development

 

 

289,441

 

 

 

522,103

 

Total operating expenses

 

 

874,299

 

 

 

1,079,036

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income (loss) from operations

 

 

420,250

 

 

 

(243,851

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Other (expense) income:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest income

 

 

39,289

 

 

 

986

 

Interest expense – other

 

 

(13,455

)

 

 

 

Interest expense – judgement

 

 

(70,245

)

 

 

(51,920

)

Total other net expense

 

 

(44,411

)

 

 

(50,934

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income (loss) before income taxes

 

 

375,839

 

 

 

(294,785

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income tax expense (benefit)

 

 

80,547

 

 

 

(61,916

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss)

 

 

295,292

 

 

 

(232,869

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Preferred dividends

 

 

(80,000

)

 

 

(80,000

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders

 

$

215,292

 

 

$

(312,869

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic net income (loss) per common share

 

$

0.07

 

 

$

(0.10

)

Diluted net income (loss) per common share

 

$

0.06

 

 

$

(0.10

)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average shares outstanding:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

 

3,255,887

 

 

 

3,255,887

 

Diluted

 

 

5,215,665

 

 

 

3,255,887

 

 

Contacts

Pauline Romeo

Tel-Instrument Electronics Corp.

(201) 933-1600 (Ext 309)

Articoli correlati

Global Greenhouse Market to Reach $53.51 Billion by 2030, Growing at a CAGR of 9.9% during 2022-2030 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Business Wire Business Wire -
DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The "Greenhouse Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Glass Greenhouse, Plastic Greenhouse), By Offering (Hardware,...
Continua a leggere

CAS and Molecule.one Announce a Strategic Collaboration to Accelerate Drug Discovery

Business Wire Business Wire -
The two organizations are joining forces to develop pioneering AI-based solutions for efficient chemical synthesis planning to accelerate the...
Continua a leggere

Wolters Kluwer Expert Points to Potential Risks 2023 Bank Failures Pose for Non-bank Lenders

Business Wire Business Wire -
Kevin Wilzbach also notes fair lending practices likely to be under increased focusMINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#bankfailures--After this spring’s rapid collapse of...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

Iscriviti alla newsletter

© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php