TekSynap Triumphs: The Washington Post’s 2023 Top Washington-Area Workplace

RESTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Army–The Washington Post has proudly announced TekSynap as one of the Top Workplaces in the Washington area for 2023. This recognition highlights the company’s commitment to employee satisfaction and continuous growth. This prestigious recognition is a testament to TekSynap’s inspiring culture and dedication to innovative technical solutions that drive employee engagement and business success. Selection is based solely on employee feedback gathered through an anonymous third-party survey administered by research partner Energage, LLC, which measured several aspects of workplace culture, including alignment, execution, and connection.





At TekSynap, we seek out exceptional individuals who passionately pursue knowledge and demonstrate an unwavering commitment to their craft. When we bring together the most talented minds in the industry, magic happens. Kamran Jinnah, CEO, founded TekSynap with the belief that people drive solutions. “The real capital of any company is the sum-total of its personnel,” he stated, adding that, “A top workplace starts with the best people.”

TekSynap’s rise to prominence in the industry can be attributed to its cutting-edge technological capabilities, outstanding employee benefits, and a corporate culture that fosters innovation and inclusivity. Employees consistently highlight the company’s investment in their professional growth, open communication channels, and flexibility to adapt in a rapidly evolving tech landscape.

The Washington Post hosted an awards ceremony on Thursday, June 15 to recognize the top-ranked companies. For more about The Washington Post’s Top Workplaces and to see the full list of this year’s honorees, visit https://www.teksynap.com/careers/.

About TekSynap:

In a world full of products, we have solutions.

TekSynap is a dynamic, innovative technology company that delivers comprehensive IT solutions. We believe in understanding our customer’s unique requirements and designing solutions that deliver accurate results. Leveraging our extensive experience and technical expertise, we strive to anticipate our customers’ needs and surpass their expectations. Our highly skilled professionals are committed to delivering the highest quality of service in every engagement. Recognized for our forward-thinking approach and commitment to workplace excellence, TekSynap remains a leading figure in the technology industry. https://www.teksynap.com

About The Washington Post

The Washington Post is an award-winning news leader whose mission is to connect, inform, and enlighten local, national and global readers with trustworthy reporting, in-depth analysis and engaging opinions. It combines world-class journalism with the latest technology and tools so readers can interact with The Post anytime, anywhere.

Contacts

TekSynap Corporation



Grace Jinnah



Grace.Jinnah@Teksynap.com

(703) 261- 9039



https://www.teksynap.com