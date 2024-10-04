TekSynap Secures Prime Position on $11.9 Billion J6 Enterprise Technology Services (JETS) 2.0 IDIQ

As the incumbent and leading systems integrator, TekSynap will continue providing transformative IT solutions for the Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) and other DOD components.

RESTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#IDIQ–The Defense Logistics Agency has awarded TekSynap a prime position on the $11.9 billion J6 Enterprise Technology Services 2.0 IDIQ contract. The (JETS) 2.0 IDIQ contract has a five-year base term and one five-year option period to provide information technology support services for DLA and other Department of Defense components.









TekSynap’s positioning on DLA JETS 2.0 is a testament to the dedicated mission support and IT services they performed as an incumbent on the first iteration of this contract vehicle. TekSynap was one of the top awardees for task orders on DLA JETS 1.0 and continues to provide stellar IT services with proven experience in providing dedicated mission support on DLA JETS 2.0. “TekSynap is honored to continue supporting DLA in their critical mission to provide effective and efficient IT support to the Warfighter and our nation’s military,” said Stone Baggiano, SVP, TekSynap.

