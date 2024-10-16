Tekion Honored by Goldman Sachs for Third Consecutive Year

Jay Vijayan, Founder and CEO, Among the Most Exceptional Entrepreneurs at 2024 Builders and Innovators Summit









PLEASANTON, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) is recognizing Jay Vijayan, Founder and CEO of Tekion, as one of the Most Exceptional Entrepreneurs of 2024 at its Builders and Innovators Summit in Healdsburg, California. This is the third consecutive year Jay is receiving this honor.

Goldman Sachs selected Jay from multiple industries to be honored at this prestigious two-day event. Tekion is revolutionizing the automotive retail sector with its innovative cloud-native platform, which encompasses Automotive Retail Cloud (ARC), Automotive Enterprise Cloud (AEC), and Automotive Partner Cloud (APC). By connecting every facet of the automotive retail industry, Tekion addresses longstanding challenges with modern, seamlessly connected and thoughtful solutions. Under Jay’s guidance, Tekion has experienced explosive growth, evolving from a small tech startup to the preferred platform provider for some of the world’s largest and most esteemed automotive retailers and manufacturers.

With over 20 years of experience in technology leadership and entrepreneurship, Jay has shaped Tekion’s vision and growth by building it from the ground up and leading his incredible team from the front. Before founding Tekion, Jay held pivotal executive and management roles at Tesla, VMware, and Oracle. An engineer and innovator at heart, he holds multiple technology patents.

“I am truly honored to be recognized among such an exceptional group of entrepreneurs,” said Jay Vijayan. “This acknowledgment reflects not just my efforts, but the hard work and dedication of the entire Tekion team. Together, we are committed to pushing the boundaries of technology in the automotive industry and creating solutions with significantly positive impact for our partners and customers. My heartfelt thanks to Goldman Sachs for this recognition.”

David Solomon, Chairman and CEO of Goldman Sachs, remarked, “I am thrilled to recognize Jay Vijayan as one of the most exceptional entrepreneurs of 2024. Jay and his team have built an impressive business that continues to grow at scale. We look forward to bringing this year’s cohort together to share insights on topics ranging from the evolving geopolitical landscape to using the power of storytelling to reach new audiences.”

In its 13th year, Goldman’s Builders and Innovators Summit is the can’t-miss gathering for Founders and CEOs of high-growth companies. Previous honorees have gone on to lead multi-billion-dollar companies in both the private and public markets. In addition to honoring the most exceptional entrepreneurs each year, the Summit features general sessions and clinics led by seasoned entrepreneurs, academics, and business leaders.

About Tekion

Positively disrupting an industry that has not seen disruption in over 50 years, Tekion has challenged the paradigm with the first and fastest cloud-native automotive platform that includes the revolutionary Automotive Retail Cloud (ARC) for retailers, Automotive Enterprise Cloud (AEC) for manufacturers and other large automotive enterprises, and Automotive Partner Cloud (APC) for technology and industry partners. Tekion connects the entire spectrum of the automotive retail ecosystem through one seamless platform. The transformative platform uses cutting-edge technology, big data, machine learning, and AI to seamlessly bring together OEMs, retailers/dealers, and consumers. With its highly configurable integration and greater customer engagement capabilities, Tekion is enabling the best automotive retail experiences ever. For more information, visit www.tekion.com.

About Goldman Sachs

Goldman Sachs is a leading global financial institution that delivers a broad range of financial services to a large and diversified client base that includes corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals. Founded in 1869, the firm is headquartered in New York and maintains offices in all major financial centers around the world.

Contacts

For press-related questions about Tekion, please contact Marylou Hastert at marylou@tekion.com.

For inquiries related to the Summit or Goldman Sachs, please contact Sophia Anthony at Sophia.Anthony@gs.com.