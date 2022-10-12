Tekion Honored by Goldman Sachs for Entrepreneurship

Jay Vijayan, Founder and CEO, Among the Most Exceptional Entrepreneurs at 2022 Builders and Innovators Summit.





PLEASANTON, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) is recognizing Tekion Founder and CEO, Jay Vijayan, as one of the Most Exceptional Entrepreneurs of 2022 at its Builders and Innovators Summit in Healdsburg, California.

Goldman Sachs selected Jay Vijayan from multiple industries to be honored at the two-day event. Jay brings over two decades of successful technology leadership and entrepreneurship experience. Prior to founding Tekion, Jay was the Chief Information Officer of Tesla Motors for over 4 years. Jay built and led the transformation of Tesla’s Digital and Information Systems from the ground up, building a strong technology platform and ecosystem for the company’s hyper-growth from 2012 to 2016. Before Tesla, Jay held IT, Product and Engineering leadership roles at VMware Inc., (2007-2011) and Oracle Inc. (1999-2007). Jay is an inventor, having several technology patents for his inventions, an investor in some very successful companies and board member in private and public companies.

Tekion is a global unicorn, valued at over $3.5B (in October 2021) and is headquartered in the Silicon Valley. Tekion is disrupting and transforming the automotive retail industry, with its cloud-native platform that includes Automotive Retail Cloud (ARC), Automotive Enterprise Cloud (AEC) and Automotive Partner Cloud (APC). Connecting the entire spectrum of the automotive retail industry, Tekion is solving decades-old problems in the most modern and thoughtful way. Under Jay’s leadership, Tekion has experienced hypergrowth rapidly, starting from a small technology startup to being the chosen platform provider by some of the largest, most reputed automotive retailers/dealers and manufacturers across the world.

“I am honored to be recognized by Goldman Sachs as one of the most exceptional entrepreneurs of 2022,” said Jay Vijayan. “Credit goes to my incredible team at Tekion, who have worked tirelessly, innovating and solving complex industry problems to bring the vision to life. This is a big validation for the work we are doing at Tekion as we are positively disrupting an industry that hasn’t been disrupted in over 50 years. I’d like to thank Goldman Sachs for this recognition.”

“We’re delighted to recognize Jay Vijayan as one of the most exceptional entrepreneurs of 2022,” said David M. Solomon, Chairman and CEO of Goldman Sachs. “They have made extraordinary contributions to a wide range of fields, and all of us are looking forward to meeting with these innovative thinkers.”

In addition to honoring the most exceptional entrepreneurs, the Summit consists of general sessions and clinics led by seasoned entrepreneurs, academics and business leaders as well as resident scholars.

About Tekion

Positively disrupting an industry that has not seen disruption in over 50 years, Tekion has challenged the paradigm with the first and fastest cloud-native automotive platform that includes the revolutionary Automotive Retail Cloud (ARC) for retailers, Automotive Enterprise Cloud (AEC) for manufacturers and other large automotive enterprises and Automotive Partner Cloud (APC) for technology and industry partners. Tekion connects the entire spectrum of the automotive retail ecosystem through one seamless platform. The transformative platform uses cutting-edge technology, big data, machine learning, and AI to seamlessly bring together OEMs, retailers/dealers and consumers. With its highly configurable integration and greater customer engagement capabilities, Tekion is enabling the best automotive retail experiences ever. Founded in the Silicon Valley, Tekion employs over 2,000 innovators globally. For more information, visit www.tekion.com.

Contacts

Tekion Media Contact: Marylou Hastert press@tekion.com

Goldman Sachs Media Contact: Sophia Anthony at Sophia.Anthony@gs.com