Tekion Expands its Leadership Team as Part of Scaling its Business and Addressing the Growing Demand for its Platform

PLEASANTON, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Tekion, innovator of Automotive Retail Cloud® (ARC), the first and fastest cloud-native automotive retail SaaS platform, today announced the expansion of its executive leadership team with the appointment of three strong leaders with deep experience and expertise spanning across the software, consumer and automotive industries to meet the demand for Tekion’s platform offerings and its growing business:





Anan Kashyap , former CFO for Ethos and Poshmark has been named Chief Financial Officer

, former CFO for Ethos and Poshmark has been named Chief Financial Officer George Kang , former CRO for Edmunds.com and The RealReal has been named Senior Vice President of Delivery, Programs and Partner Integrations

, former CRO for Edmunds.com and The RealReal has been named Senior Vice President of Delivery, Programs and Partner Integrations Brian Mitchell, former Senior Vice President of Customer Success at Salesforce.com has joined as Senior Vice President of Professional Services

The new additions to the leadership team come on the heels of exponential year over year growth, by more than doubling its customer base and annual recurring revenue from 2021 to 2022 and a strong first quarter of 2023. As automotive dealers and manufacturers increasingly turn to Tekion to improve the car buying experience for their customers, each executive brings unique expertise to steer the company through its expansion, continued growth and scaling.

“As AI enabled software becomes the new foundation upon which automotive retail business is being transformed, Tekion is becoming the building block for how it is established, managed and run,” said Jay Vijayan, Founder and CEO of Tekion. “Tekion’s growth is being driven by the value it brings, trust and rapid adoption of our platform by our customers. We take that upon us as an obligation to invest more and scale our platform and business gracefully. The addition of the right executives will help us to do that well.”

As Chief Financial Officer, Anan Kashyap will lead Tekion’s global finance organization and financial operations including financial planning, investor relations, accounting, treasury management and more. He brings more than 20 years of experience leading global organizations’ financial growth, more recently as CFO at Poshmark inc., for over five years where he was instrumental in helping build a leading social marketplace with over 80 million users and through a revenue growth of 10X. He built a foundation of operational excellence and discipline, culminating in a successful IPO. Anan also held roles as VP of Finance at GrubHub and KAYAK and was instrumental in both companies through their hypergrowth.

In the role of Senior Vice President of Delivery, Programs and Partner Integrations, George Kang will be responsible for integrations and customer excellence for Tekion enterprise customers. He has nearly 30 years of experience in the automotive and retail industries, more recently Chief Revenue Officer at Edmunds.com for more than 20 years and has worked at Ford, Nissan and Mercedes Benz in the past.

To support and further grow the rapidly expanding customer rollouts/implementations, Brian Mitchell joins as Senior Vice President of Professional Services where he will lead the global implementation teams and focus on dealer process, quality and scale. Brian brings more than 25 years of customer success and professional services experience from Salesforce.com and Accenture.

As part of executive role expansions, Guru Sankararaman, has been promoted to Chief Operating Officer and Napoleon Rumteen has been promoted to Chief Commercial Officer.

To learn more about Tekion and Automotive Retail Cloud, please visit https://tekion.com/.

About Tekion

Positively disrupting an industry that has not seen disruption in over 50 years, Tekion has challenged the paradigm with the first and fastest cloud-native automotive platform that includes the revolutionary Automotive Retail Cloud (ARC) for retailers, Automotive Enterprise Cloud (AEC) for manufacturers and other large automotive enterprises and Automotive Partner Cloud (APC) for technology and industry partners. Tekion connects the entire spectrum of the automotive retail ecosystem through one seamless platform. The transformative platform uses cutting-edge technology, big data, machine learning, and AI to seamlessly bring together OEMs, retailers/dealers and consumers. With its highly configurable integration and greater customer engagement capabilities, Tekion is enabling the best automotive retail experiences ever. Founded in the Silicon Valley, Tekion employs over 2,500 innovators globally. For more information, visit www.tekion.com.

Contacts

Marylou Hastert



press@tekion.com