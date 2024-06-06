Tekion Appoints Binu Mathew as Chief Technology Officer

Mathew Brings 30 Years of Expertise in Software Product Development and Strategy

“We have a tremendous opportunity to meet the automotive industry’s demand for reliable generative AI. Tekion is leading the way in fulfilling this need,” said Jay Vijayan, CEO of Tekion. “Binu’s experience and leadership will be instrumental in scaling our technology platform and expanding our AI capabilities.”

In his role as CTO, Binu will drive the company’s technology strategy, product development, and delivery – ensuring the seamless integration of AI, data science, and digital innovations to enhance Tekion platform capabilities and the value to its customers. Binu will lead the engineering, product management, and design teams, continuing a culture of innovation and excellence. His responsibilities will include scaling Tekion’s product and technology infrastructure to support rapid growth, enhancing system security, reliability, and promoting cross-functional collaboration to accelerate product development cycles. By aligning technological advancements with Tekion’s business objectives, Binu will play a crucial role in driving the company’s continued success and product-market expansion.

“Generative AI is opening immense possibilities for businesses, and it has the potential to revolutionize the entire customer experience for dealers,” said Binu Mathew. “I am already impressed by the depth and breadth of Tekion’s platform and the value it is delivering to the automotive industry. I’m excited to join the team and look forward to helping scale the technology capabilities further at a time when both industry tailwinds and company growth are accelerating.”

Binu brings over 30 years of experience in leading product development and strategy at software technology companies. Most recently, he was Senior Vice President of Products and Engineering at C3 AI (NYSE: AI), where he also served as CTO and GM for the Oil & Gas, Energy, and Process Manufacturing sectors. He has held senior executive positions at Baker Hughes (NASDAQ: BKR), where he created next-generation digital products for the energy industry, and Oracle (NYSE: ORCL), where he was Senior Vice President of Development for PeopleSoft and managed a billion-dollar product P&L. His career also includes leadership roles at Hewlett Packard Enterprise and Citicorp Overseas Software Ltd.

