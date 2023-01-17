Tekion and Polly Partner to Enhance Consumer Car Buying Experience

Tekion’s integration with Polly assists automotive retail professionals to easily quote car insurance prices to new vehicle buyers

Consumers save on car insurance, reinvesting cost-savings towards purchase of value-added after-sales products and services

Seamless experiences for consumers and dealership staff





PLEASANTON, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Tekion, innovator of Automotive Retail Cloud (ARC), the first and fastest cloud-native automotive retail SaaS platform, today announced a partnership with Polly, the leading insurance marketplace for automotive retail.

Through this partnership, dealers can access Polly’s insurance quotes directly from Tekion ARC, seamlessly, in real-time, via Tekion’s Automotive Partner Cloud (APC). Insurance cost savings are presented to the dealership user for easy quoting, then offered to the dealership customer instantly. Consumers not only benefit by saving money on car insurance, they can reinvest these savings to additional products and services for their new car purchase.

“Tekion is committed to delivering value to the entire auto retail ecosystem,” says Amit Maheshwari, SVP of Business Development at Tekion. “Our partnership with Polly enables dealers a way to pleasantly surprise consumers during their vehicle purchase by presenting potential cost savings during the F&I process while reducing one more step of shopping separately for auto insurance. With the unexpected savings in monthly payment, consumers can elect to purchase additional products and services from the dealership, improving profitability for the dealer. It is a win-win for both consumers and dealers.”

“Polly is thrilled to partner with Tekion to integrate our innovative and market-leading digital insurance marketplace into Tekion’s ground-breaking ARC platform for dealerships,” said Wayne Pastore, President and COO of Polly. “Savvy consumers and forward-thinking dealers know insurance choice plays an essential role in a comprehensive and enjoyable car buying experience, and together, Polly’s partnership with Tekion delivers on their expectations.“

ARC is the first and fastest cloud-native platform including all functionalities of a DMS and accompanying tech stack to run a seamless retail business. ARC modernizes the end-to-end automotive retail journey, improves consumer experiences and brings the highest efficiencies to retailers by connecting consumers, dealers and OEMs better than ever before through their cutting-edge platform. Polly allows consumers to bundle auto insurance with their car purchase, providing a completely streamlined buying experience that completes the retailing process and generates consumer savings. Dealers in the Polly network report an average back-end gross increase of 44 percent. The Tekion/Polly integration is built directly into the retail ARC DMS workflow, enabling staff efficiency, streamlined sales process and improved consumer experience. To learn more, visit https://tekion.com/.

About Tekion

Positively disrupting an industry that has not seen disruption in over 50 years, Tekion has challenged the paradigm with the first and fastest cloud-native automotive platform that includes the revolutionary Automotive Retail Cloud (ARC) for retailers, Automotive Enterprise Cloud (AEC) for manufacturers and other large automotive enterprises and Automotive Partner Cloud (APC) for technology and industry partners. Tekion connects the entire spectrum of the automotive retail ecosystem through one seamless platform. The transformative platform uses cutting-edge technology, big data, machine learning, and AI to seamlessly bring together OEMs, retailers/dealers and consumers. With its highly configurable integration and greater customer engagement capabilities, Tekion is enabling the best automotive retail experiences ever. Founded in the Silicon Valley, Tekion employs over 2,000 innovators globally. For more information, visit www.tekion.com.

About Polly

Polly is the most trusted and complete digital insurance marketplace for automotive retailers and their valued customers. The company’s innovative mobile technology enables car-buyers to view multiple insurance quotes and immediately purchase online and/or connect with licensed insurance agents to complete the process. With an exclusive combination of partnerships among premier automotive retailers and data providers, an industry-best insurance carrier network, and access to Polly licensed insurance agents, Polly is recognized for its place at the forefront of Insurtech. Polly is a licensed insurance agency with licenses to operate in the lower 48 states. For more information, visit www.polly.co.

