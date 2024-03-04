TekFive and Iron Bow Technologies Form SBA Mentor-Protégé Joint Venture

HERNDON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#IT—TekFive, a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB), and Iron Bow Technologies, the next-generation technology solutions provider to government, commercial, and healthcare markets, today announced a strategic Joint Venture (JV): Verous Technologies. The new joint venture was created in support of a Mentor-Protégé Agreement (MPA) under the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) Mentor-Protégé Program (MPP).





TekFive and Iron Bow have a successful history of providing federal customers with solutions including evolving DevSecOps to address complex IT automation challenges. Verous Technologies will provide customers and partners with market access to the enhanced, combined capabilities of both TekFive and Iron Bow.

Under the MPA, Iron Bow will support TekFive with mentorship and guidance as they continue to expand their footprint in cybersecurity, digital transformation, workforce experience and IT modernization.

“Iron Bow is a proven leader in delivering technology solutions and services to government, and a vital component of TekFive’s expansion and growth in the federal space,” said Tony Taylor, CEO, TekFive. “We are thrilled to announce this joint venture and combine our core competencies to provide new, innovative solutions to our customers’ most pressing mission challenges.”

“The collaboration between Iron Bow and TekFive reflects a mutual effort to bring innovation, efficiency, and excellence to a broader range of customers,” said Rene LaVigne, President and CEO, Iron Bow Technologies. “We look forward to expanding our relationship through a greater level of collaboration with TekFive, leveraging this joint venture to support their growth in the federal space.”

For more information about Verous Technologies please visit www.verous.com.

About TekFive

TekFive is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB), veteran employment-centric, innovative and agile services company. We are based in Huntsville, Alabama, near the heart of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) Marshall Space Flight Center (MSFC), the U.S. Army’s major Program Executive Offices (PEOs) for AMCOM, MDA, the Redstone Arsenal (RSA) garrison, and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI’s) technical innovation and training center. The TekFive corporate organization spans numerous U.S. states and has long embraced an employee collaborative remote workspace culture while maintaining a customer-centric focus. Learn more at www.tekfive.com.

About Iron Bow Technologies

Iron Bow Technologies is a next-generation IT solutions provider dedicated to successfully transforming clients’ technology investments into robust business capabilities across government, commercial, education, and healthcare markets. The Iron Bow team brings a depth of technical expertise and domain knowledge to deliver the right solution and ensure successful business outcomes. Iron Bow’s global reach and strategic partnerships with industry leaders and disruptive technology partners empower clients to implement the latest cutting-edge technology to support mission-critical objectives. Learn more at www.ironbow.com.

Contacts

Kate Nesbitt



Alloy Communications



kate@helloalloy.com