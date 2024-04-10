Tegria Names Jay Sultan Chief Data and Analytics Officer

MADISON, Wis.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Tegria, a leading healthcare consulting and technology services company, today announced it has appointed Jay Sultan as the company’s first chief data and analytics officer. Sultan brings more than 30 years of healthcare technology and strategy experience, most notably in executive roles at TriZetto, LexisNexis and Cognizant. The new role reflects fast-growing client demand and market opportunity to deliver more value based on data analytics.









“Our clients are asking us for more guidance and support as they invest in new technologies, particularly artificial intelligence and the data analytics techniques that enable AI. It’s an opportunity for us to extend our capabilities and offer more to the global healthcare community,” said Brian Cahill, chief executive officer, Tegria. “Jay is one of the rare individuals in our industry with deep technology credentials, strategic insight and accomplishment spanning all aspects of healthcare in the United States and internationally, and the leadership ability to take our world-class data and analytics team to new growth and success.”

Sultan joins Tegria after providing expert advisory services to payers, health systems and technology companies on a wide range of technology strategy challenges. Previously, Sultan was vice president, healthcare strategy, for LexisNexis Risk Solutions, where he built and led a new team and the creation of six new areas of business, contributing to the largest single-year growth in the company’s history. At Cognizant, he founded and led a new practice around FHIR-based healthcare data interoperability, which grew to $100 million in revenue in less than a year.

Sultan is a sought-after author and speaker, providing insights and commentary on next-generation technologies, new payment models, clinical data use and interoperability for more than 75 publications and conferences over the past two decades. He began his career as a developer and founder of a software startup before transitioning to focus on healthcare. He has earned two patents and a third is pending.

About Tegria

Tegria is a global healthcare consulting and services company that partners with provider and payer organizations to transform healthcare. Tegria delivers customized, end-to-end solutions to help its clients accelerate growth, enhance experiences, foster collaboration, and create a more accessible, efficient and integrated healthcare system. Our global team of more than 1,500 professionals brings unmatched healthcare experience and deep technology expertise to drive meaningful change for 650-plus clients served across North America and Europe. Learn more at www.tegria.com.

Contacts

media@tegria.com