TEGNA Station WWL in New Orleans Receives News Emmy® Award

TYSONS, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) today announced that WWL, its CBS affiliate in New Orleans, received a News Emmy® for Outstanding Regional News Story: Investigative Report for “The Man Behind the Warehouse.” Awards were given out last night by the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS).





“The Man Behind the Warehouse” is a three-part investigation that takes a deep dive into how more than 800 nursing home residents ended up in squalor in a Tangipahoa Parish warehouse after Hurricane Ida. WWL’s anchor/investigative reporter Katie Moore’s series laid out a timeline of how the situation unfolded, exposing how the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH), which regulates nursing homes and nursing home evacuations, signed off on the facility in the days prior. Moore and WWL’s reporting contributed to changing of laws regarding nursing homes’ evacuation plans that have to be filed with the LDH.

“Congratulations to WWL and Katie Moore on being recognized for this outstanding and important work,” said Lynn Beall, EVP and COO of media operations, TEGNA. “This honor recognizes the impact of local journalism in making positive change in our communities.”

“Katie’s work gave a voice to those whose voices may have otherwise gone unheard,” said Tod Smith, president and general manager, WWL. “This series reflects Katie’s commitment to making Southeast Louisiana a better place to live and our entire team is humbled by this recognition.”

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) is an innovative media company that serves the greater good of our communities. Across platforms, TEGNA tells empowering stories, conducts impactful investigations and delivers innovative marketing solutions. With 64 television stations in 51 U.S. markets, TEGNA is the largest owner of top 4 network affiliates in the top 25 markets among independent station groups, reaching approximately 39 percent of all television households nationwide. TEGNA also owns leading multicast networks True Crime Network, Twist and Quest. TEGNA offers innovative solutions to help businesses reach consumers across television, digital and over-the-top (OTT) platforms, including Premion, TEGNA’s OTT advertising service. For more information, visit www.TEGNA.com.

Contacts

For media inquiries, contact:

Anne Bentley



Vice President, Corporate Communications



703-873-6366



abentley@TEGNA.com

For investor inquiries, contact:

Julie Heskett



Senior Vice President, Financial Planning & Analysis



703-873-6747



investorrelations@TEGNA.com