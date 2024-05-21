Ted Pick to Speak at the Morgan Stanley Annual U.S. Financials, Payments & Commercial Real Estate Conference

Home Business Wire Ted Pick to Speak at the Morgan Stanley Annual U.S. Financials, Payments...
NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ted Pick, Chief Executive Officer of Morgan Stanley, will speak at the Morgan Stanley Annual U.S. Financials, Payments & Commercial Real Estate Conference on June 10, 2024, at 12:00 p.m. (ET).

Both live and on-demand versions of the webcast will be available on www.morganstanley.com in the Investor Relations section.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) is a leading global financial services firm providing a wide range of investment banking, securities, wealth management and investment management services. With offices in 42 countries, the Firm’s employees serve clients worldwide including corporations, governments, institutions and individuals. For further information about Morgan Stanley, please visit www.morganstanley.com.

Contacts

Media Relations: Wesley McDade, 212.761.2430

Investor Relations: Leslie Bazos, 212.761.5352

