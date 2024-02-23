Tecnotree Successfully Completes 14 Simultaneous AI and Digital Transformations for Multiple Groups, Across North America, Middle East, Africa and Latam

ESPOO, Finland–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Tecnotree, a global digital platform and services leader for AI, 5G, and cloud-native technologies, announced the simultaneous rollout of their digital BSS solutions for telecom service providers spanning across the Middle East and Africa. The milestone included 14 Go-lives globally for some of the largest Telecom, Healthcare and Realty groups across North America, the Middle East, Africa and Latam, delivering large-scale Digital BSS transformation for customers on public and private cloud through the Tecnotree Digital Suite (Tecnotree Edge).





The digital stack deployed under various transformation projects include Out of the Box capabilities of Tecnotree’s Digital Suite: Debt Management System, BSS-Switch with Convergent Online Charging System (COCS), Service Provisioning System (SPS), New Bill Layout Designer (BLD), Customer Lifecycle Manager (CLM), and more. By leveraging Tecnotree’s AI-powered, intelligent digital solutions, service providers will be able to align their capabilities with the evolving business needs. The comprehensive solutions will help deliver superior digital customer experience and transformation, introducing the next generation of services for their customers.

Tecnotree’s digital suite empowers robust capabilities for customer tracking across various channels, providing an enhanced 360-degree view of all interactions. This highly automated, full Digital stack, coupled with TMF Open API and ODA Compliant Architecture, facilitates faster service rollouts, ushering in new levels of agility and speed in an increasingly competitive and fast-paced market.

Padma Ravichander, CEO of Tecnotree Corporation said, “We take immense pride in the successful series of go-lives as they represent our unwavering focus on delivering large-scale digital transformation for our customers across various regions. We are enabling the next wave of digital transformation, aligning with the rapidly growing markets. The multiple and simultaneous go-lives speak to the predictability and stability of the Tecnotree Digital Stack in terms of its reliability, dynamic version upgrades, and autopilot capabilities.

With Tecnotree’s comprehensive full-stack solution, operators can deliver new and innovative value-added services, unlocking new opportunities and revenue streams. The digital transformations will propel operational efficiencies for operators, enabling them to deliver personalized customer engagement while ensuring seamless and rapid upgrades of features. The offerings will be combined with deep insights in terms of customer experiences, with our embedded, augmented, and cognitive AI use cases on the stack.”

Ramaseshan Subramanian, Chief Delivery Officer, SVP Tecnotree said, “Overseeing the parallel launches of our cutting-edge digital BSS solutions for major telecom providers across the Middle East and Africa has been a testament to our commitment to provide the best-in-class delivery in an agile customer-success driven environment. Our accomplishment of orchestrating 14 successful go-lives for major operator groups worldwide represents a milestone in delivering extensive Digital BSS transformations through the Tecnotree Digital Suite, and further strengthens our commitment to enhance customer-centricity and operational efficiency.”

Shahbaz Ahmad Rashid, Head MEA & Europe, SVP Sales Tecnotree Corporation said, “We’re thrilled about the various successful go-lives which will accelerate digital transformation and deliver world-class experiences to our customers. With the intelligent, digital solutions from Tecnotree, these Opcos will be in a better position to meet the evolving needs of customers, while also accelerating sales, streamlining operations, and driving new monetization opportunities.”

About Tecnotree

Tecnotree is a 5G-ready digital Business Support System (BSS) player, with AI/ML capabilities and multi-cloud extensibility. Tecnotree leads the way on the TM Forum Open API Conformance with 59 certified Open APIs including 9 real-world open APIs, a testament to the company’s commitment to excellence, and continuously striving to deliver differentiated experiences and services to both CSPs and DSPs. Our agile and open-source digital BSS Stack comprises the full range (order-to-cash) of business processes and subscription management for telecom and other digital services industries creating opportunities beyond connectivity. Tecnotree also provides Fintech and B2B2X multi-experience digital marketplace to its subscriber base through the Tecnotree Moments platform to empower digitally connected communities across gaming, health, education, OTT, and other vertical ecosystems. Tecnotree is listed on the Helsinki Nasdaq (TEM1V).

