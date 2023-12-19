Tecnotree Secures Top Position, Recognized as a Global Leader in Revenue Management by Precision Reports

ESPOO, Finland–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Tecnotree, a global digital platform and services leader for AI, 5G, and cloud-native technologies, has been recognized as one of the top two companies in revenue management globally, by ‘Precision Reports – Global Telecom Billing and Revenue Market’. Tecnotree has garnered recognition as one of the largest providers of Telecom Billing and Revenue management Solutions worldwide. The acknowledgment comes from this latest comprehensive report, which presents a thorough and insightful analysis of the global Telecom Billing and Revenue market, assessing the market based on the top players, their market share, and future growth by 2029.





Tecnotree has secured the top position among other major telecom leaders in the report, which provides an in-depth analysis of the market, based on its segments, such as fraction, application, end-use, and significant regional presence. The study focuses on telecom billing and revenue in the global market, with a particular emphasis on North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, the Middle East, and Africa. With the increasing trend of CAPEX (Capital expenditures) due to modernization initiatives, CSPs need new revenue monetization capabilities including 5G Services such as EMBB (Enhanced Mobile Broadband), and URLLC (Ultra-Reliable and Low Latency Communications) with network slicing capabilities, and bundle services through partner ecosystems and channels. In contrast to 2022, the Telecom Billing and Revenue Market is forecast to grow CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) during 2022-2029, with a projected market value of multimillion USD.

Tecnotree 5G ready revenue management and monetization solutions enable CSPs to manage their revenue management, including rating, charging, billing, payments, collections, revenue assurance, and fraud management. Tecnotree’s key investments in the areas of Cloud-based B2B2X ecosystem through Tecnotree Moments, its SaaS offerings that are compatible with the big three clouds (Azure, AWS, GCP), along with its Fintech growth through the DiWa platform, have led to this recognition.

Tecnotree Digital Convergent Billing & Charging is a unified revenue management solution that can assist in consolidating various business assets and transform them into reusable components for developing new business models, offering a variety of services. Tecnotree revenue management solution is an all-in-one convergent platform designed to meet all the revenue management requirements of a modern CSP, including telco services such as Voice, Data for mobile and fixed-line business, and next-generation 5G, IoT services. The solution is uniquely positioned to support 5G offerings including network slicing, in a distributed cloud computing network-based deployment model including distribution of workloads at the edge for better customer experience. Tecnotree Digital Revenue Management solution provides real-time charging capabilities, ensuring accurate billing with interactive presentment options for new age digital channels, with a wide range of flexible payment options including traditional methods as well as digital wallets.

As a core design principle, Tecnotree products including Digital Revenue Management solutions are driven by industry standards specifically TM forum and 3GPP standards. The Revenue management solution supports TMF entity specifications related to Account, Bill, Balance, Usage Consumption, and Payment management. As 5G standards evolve our charging services support Release 16 support for CHF/CCS function, further continuously is being evolved to 3GPP Release 17 standards.

Tecnotree Digital Revenue Management solution components are built with dynamic decisioning capability which integrates multiple dimensions such as user profile, behavior, service type, traffic condition, etc. This enables CCS and billing systems to implement dynamic time-critical decisions which require ultra-speed decisioning capability to improve user experience. A few examples such dynamic quota for the reservation of chargeable units based on user profile, behavior, and pattern (a teenage user watching a video streaming service at a specific time of the day shall be enabled with a dynamic quota for his specific usage learned from similar data).

To develop creative strategies for service monetization, Tecnotree assists CSPs in keeping an integrated perspective of all services that clients subscribe to and use. Tecnotree revenue management solution also supports revenue sharing and settlement models across multiple B2B2BX entities. This enables CSPs to realize new revenue models by bundling partner services and sharing revenue in real-time across partners.

Padma Ravichander, CEO of Tecnotree Corporation, said, “We’re incredibly proud of this recognition since we have worked tirelessly to bring the best revenue management capabilities to our customers. Our digital convergent billing and charging platforms are 5G ready and serve enhanced mobile broadband, mission-critical communications, and the massive IoT. A defining capability of our platform and its configurability is that it is designed for forward compatibility—the ability to flexibly support future services that are unknown today.

The unparalleled flexibility of our platforms gives CSPs control of how they differentiate in the market, increase revenue, reduce operational costs, and enhance customer experience through AI-powered hyper-personalization. We believe Tecnotree’s inclusion among the top companies further validates our unwavering commitment to delivering innovative solutions that empower our partners in managing and maximizing their revenues.”

Access the detailed report here: Telecom Billing and Revenue Market Share Size 2023 : Top Players, Market Share, Future Growth by 2029 | Oracle, Tecnotree, Netcracker (digitaljournal.com)

About Tecnotree

Tecnotree is a 5G-ready digital Business Support System (BSS) player, with AI/ML capabilities and multi-cloud extensibility. Tecnotree leads the way on the TM Forum Open API Conformance with 59 certified Open APIs including 9 real-world open APIs, a testament to the company's commitment to excellence, and continuously striving to deliver differentiated experiences and services to both CSPs and DSPs. Our agile and open-source digital BSS Stack comprises the full range (order-to-cash) of business processes and subscription management for telecom and other digital services industries creating opportunities beyond connectivity. Tecnotree also provides Fintech and B2B2X multi-experience digital marketplace to its subscriber base through the Tecnotree Moments platform to empower digitally connected communities across gaming, health, education, OTT, and other vertical ecosystems.

