Tecnotree Announces H1 2024 Financial Results: Positive Free Cash Flow, Stable Revenue Growth and a Healthy Order Book

First half (January-June 2024)

Net sales of EUR 34.9 (34.8) million. Net sales in constant currency grew by 5% to EUR 40.8 million.

Adjusted operating result of EUR 10.9 (9.8) million.

Free cash flow of EUR 0.8 (-0.8) million.

Earnings per share were EUR 0.22 (0.02*).

*On 19 April 2024, Tecnotree executed a reverse split, i.e. the reduction of the number of shares where every 20 old shares in the company corresponds to one new share.

Key Achievements:

New Customer Acquisitions: Added 6 new customers in global growth markets, including South Africa, Mexico, Peru, Brazil, Uganda, and Kenya.

Added 6 new customers in global growth markets, including South Africa, Mexico, Peru, Brazil, Uganda, and Kenya. Digital Stack Deliveries: 10 successful digital transformation projects were completed in H1 2024 for key customers including STC group, Ooredoo Tunisia, MTN group OpCos, Zain and Emtel.

10 successful digital transformation projects were completed in H1 2024 for key customers including STC group, Ooredoo Tunisia, MTN group OpCos, Zain and Emtel. Product Feature Enrichment: 600 new product features were added on the digital stack in H1 2024, enhancing key areas such as multitenancy, AIML, cloud-nativity, campaign as a service, marketplace for API and IOT monetization.

600 new product features were added on the digital stack in H1 2024, enhancing key areas such as multitenancy, AIML, cloud-nativity, campaign as a service, for and monetization. Gartner® Magic Quadrant™: Tecnotree Sensa was featured in the June 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for AI in CSP for Customer and Business Operations, highlighting leadership and innovation.

Tecnotree Sensa was featured in the June 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for AI in CSP for Customer and Business Operations, highlighting leadership and innovation. Gartner ® Hype Cycles ™ : Tecnotree Moments was recognized in three Hype Cycles™: Enterprise Communication Services, Private Mobile Network Services, and Operations & Automation in the Communications Industry for Partner Ecosystem Management and CSP Digital Marketplaces. Tecnotree Moments was positioned as a significant innovation trigger to help CSPs in their vertical and horizontal monetisation strategies.

® ™ Tecnotree Moments was recognized in three Hype Cycles™: Enterprise Communication Services, Private Mobile Network Services, and Operations & Automation in the Communications Industry for Partner Ecosystem Management and CSP Digital Marketplaces. Tecnotree Moments was positioned as a significant innovation trigger to help CSPs in their vertical and horizontal monetisation strategies. TM Forum Excellence Awards: Tecnotree Moments was recognised as a Finalist in the TMForum 2024 Excellence Awards for enabling B2B2C network monetization in healthcare.

Tecnotree Moments was recognised as a Finalist in the TMForum 2024 Excellence Awards for enabling B2B2C network monetization in healthcare. Strategic Partnerships: Tecnotree received significant interest from SI partners and Hyperscalers. Tecnotree continues to strengthen alliances with HCL Tech and Microsoft Azure to expand market reach, demonstrating Tecnotree’s SI-ready status and attracting global interest.

Tecnotree received significant interest from SI partners and Hyperscalers. Tecnotree continues to strengthen alliances with HCL Tech and Microsoft Azure to expand market reach, demonstrating Tecnotree’s SI-ready status and attracting global interest. Sensa Certifai Launch: Tecnotree introduced Tecnotree Certifai, meeting EU AI Act requirements and positioning Tecnotree as the only key player for the telecom industry equipped to support European CSPs in Trust and Governance capabilities. This is significant for CSPs in Europe that are under “high risk” as per Annex III of the EU AI Act 2024.

CEO Statement:

Padma Ravichander, CEO of Tecnotree, stated, “Our H1 performance underscores our resilience and strategic focus. Despite market challenges, we’ve demonstrated positive improvement in the Free Cash Flow, maintained revenue stability and achieved significant operational efficiencies in deliveries and collections. Our strategic emphasis on digital transformation and cost optimization has strengthened our performance in H1 2024. With new customer acquisitions, unique product offerings, analyst validations and strategic partnerships, we are poised to drive further innovation and deliver exceptional value to our customers. I am extremely excited about the value proposition that Sensa Certifai product launch brings to the European CSP market in terms of enriching trust, governance, and transparency for customers.”

About Tecnotree

Tecnotree is a 5G-ready digital Business Support System (BSS) player, with AI/ML capabilities and multi-cloud extensibility. Tecnotree leads the way on the TM Forum Open API Conformance with 59 certified Open APIs including 9 real-world open APIs, a testament to the company’s commitment to excellence, and continuously striving to deliver differentiated experiences and services to both CSPs and DSPs. Our agile and open-source digital BSS Stack comprises the full range (order-to-cash) of business processes and subscription management for telecom and other digital services industries creating opportunities beyond connectivity. Tecnotree also provides Fintech and B2B2X multi-experience digital marketplace to its subscriber base through the Tecnotree Moments platform to empower digitally connected communities across gaming, health, education, OTT, and other vertical ecosystems. Tecnotree is listed on the Helsinki Nasdaq (TEM1V).

