TechTarget’s Computer Weekly Wins Prestigious Orwell Special Prize for Journalistic Excellence

The latest of several 2024 editorial awards is reflective of TechTarget’s continued commitment to delivering high quality, independent editorial to B2B technology audiences worldwide





LONDON & NEWTON, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Leading technology media and purchase intent-driven marketing and sales services company TechTarget, Inc. (Nasdaq: TTGT) today announced that Computer WeeklyTM, its leading source of news, analysis, opinion and information for millions of IT decision-makers in Europe, was awarded an Orwell Special Prize as part of the annual Orwell Prizes – one of the most prestigious awards programs in British journalism. The Orwell Prizes were established in the name of George Orwell by the Orwell Foundation to recognize the very best in political and investigative writing in journalism, fiction and non-fiction. Although the Orwell Prizes are an annual program, the exceptional Orwell Special Prize is rarely given, with the last one being awarded in 2017. Computer Weekly specifically won the award for the breaking of the British Post Office Scandal – one of the largest miscarriages of justice in British history – and for “sustained, impactful and diligent investigation and reportage of that story for many, many years”.

Previous winners of the Orwell Special Prize include some the most well-respected British publishers and media outlets like the BBC, The Sunday Times and The Observer.

This story, first broken by former Computer Weekly reporter Rebecca Thompson in 2009 and covered actively by Chief Reporter and Senior Editor Karl Flinders since 2010, has played a major part in spurring unprecedented government action and was part of the inspiration for 2024’s ITV 4-part UK drama Mr. Bates vs. The Post Office. Computer Weekly has written more than 400 articles on the British Post Office Scandal over the last 15 years.

“We’re immensely proud to be the publication that broke a story of this magnitude and wide-ranging impact across our market,” said Bryan Glick, Editor in Chief, Computer Weekly. “Sometimes campaigning, investigative journalism takes time – for Computer Weekly it’s been 15 years since we first exposed the Post Office scandal. To be recognized alongside the legends of British journalism who have won the Orwell Special Prize is a testament to the knowledge and quality of our editorial team, past and present.”

This latest honor caps an incredible year of recognition for TechTarget’s world-class global team of journalists and editors, including:

“To receive the Orwell Prize is an incredible achievement and showcases the leadership, expertise, and tenacity of our team at Computer Weekly – which is reflective of the values of TechTarget’s worldwide editorial organization as a whole,” said Michael Cotoia, CEO of TechTarget. “We continue to commit to and invest in delivering the highest quality independent content in the industry and our audience of 32 million opt-in B2B tech buyers rely on us to deliver this in-depth information to help them make more intelligent purchasing decisions.”

TechTarget’s team of over 150 editors and 1,000+ contributors worldwide provide in-depth coverage of the issues and trends while also delivering real insight into the challenges business leaders face and delve deeply into a myriad of topics, products, companies and policies that shape the increasingly complex business ecosystem. This award-winning content across its network of 150 enterprise technology-specific websites and 1000+ webinar channels allows TechTarget to attract, inform, engage and capture the intent of the most qualified, active enterprise technology buyers across the Web. Enterprise technology sales and marketing teams leverage TechTarget’s powerful, precise and proprietary intent data to accelerate business outcomes.

To learn more about the award-winning editorial that drives TechTarget’s powerful audiences and market-leading insights, visit TechTarget.com/Editorial.

About TechTarget

TechTarget (Nasdaq: TTGT) is the global leader in purchase intent-driven marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for enterprise technology companies. By creating abundant, high-quality editorial content across 150 highly targeted technology-specific websites and more than 1,000 channels, TechTarget attracts and nurtures communities of technology buyers researching their companies’ information technology needs. By understanding these buyers’ content consumption behaviors, TechTarget creates the purchase intent insights that fuel efficient and effective marketing and sales activities for clients around the world.

TechTarget has offices in Boston, London, Munich, New York, Paris, Singapore and Sydney. For more information, visit techtarget.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

(C) 2024 TechTarget, Inc. All rights reserved. TechTarget and the TechTarget logo are registered trademarks and Computer Weekly is a trademark of TechTarget. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Contacts

Garrett Mann



Vice President of Corporate Communications



TechTarget, Inc.



617-431-9371



gmann@techtarget.com