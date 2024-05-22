TechTarget’s BrightTALK Wins 2024 SIIA CODiE Award for Best Event Technology Solution

TechTarget also named a Finalist for Best Marketing Solution and Customer Success Team of the Year





NEWTON, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–TechTarget, Inc. (Nasdaq: TTGT), the global leader in B2B technology purchase intent data and services today announced that its BrightTALK™ platform won the 2024 SIIA CODiE™ Award for Best Event Technology Solution. Additionally, the Company was a finalist in the Best Marketing Solution and Customer Success Team of the Year competitions. The prestigious CODiE Awards, hosted by the Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA), recognize the companies producing the most innovative business technology products across the country, and around the world. TechTarget’s Priority Engine™ previously won the Best Marketing Solution Award in 2023 and has either won or been a finalist across multiple categories for 7 consecutive years. TechTarget won the Customer Success Team of Year award in 2022. This is the Company’s first award in the Best Event Technology Solution category.

BrightTALK by TechTarget is both the largest opt-in B2B audience network and the leading solution for B2B webinar and virtual event intent data & demand generation today. BrightTALK provides marketers a powerful toolkit to create, host and amplify events and webinars on their own websites using native embed and channel technology and directly connect to an audience of 32 million professionals through built-in AI recommendations and paid lead campaigns. The platform leverages industry-leading FastReg registration technology and delivers precise intent and engagement signals to help enterprise technology sales and marketing teams drive unprecedented success from their events.

“We are very proud to be recognized by SIIA’s CODiE Awards for our leadership and excellence in event technology,” said Michael Cotoia, CEO, TechTarget. “BrightTALK is unique in the industry. Our audience-first model ensures that our customers are not only leveraging an innovative platform but tapping into a uniquely powerful source of intent data and active demand. We are helping them achieve unprecedented engagement and breakthrough success with virtual events and webinars.”

The SIIA CODiE Awards have been recognizing product excellence for nearly 40 years and are the industry’s only peer-reviewed awards program. More than 40 awards were given this year for products and services deployed specifically for B2B software, information and media companies. TechTarget joins other important companies recognized at this year’s awards such as Solarwinds, NETSCOUT, Veeam, HCLTech, Wolters Kluwer and more.

“The recipients of the 2024 Business Technology CODiE Awards continue to uphold the prestigious tradition of the CODiEs by distinguishing the most effective and influential applications, services, and products in the business technology sector. We take immense pride in acknowledging this year’s winners – the crème de la crème! Kudos to all the victors of this year’s CODiE Awards!” says Chris Mohr, President of SIIA.

For more information about TechTarget’s BrightTALK, visit click here.

About the CODiE Awards

The SIIA CODiE Awards is the only peer-reviewed program to showcase business and education technology’s finest products and services. Since 1986, thousands of products, services and solutions have been recognized for achieving excellence. For more information, visit siia.net/CODiE.

About TechTarget

TechTarget (Nasdaq: TTGT) is the global leader in purchase intent-driven marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for enterprise technology companies. By creating abundant, high-quality editorial content across 150 highly targeted technology-specific websites and more than 1,000 channels, TechTarget attracts and nurtures communities of technology buyers researching their companies’ information technology needs. By understanding these buyers’ content consumption behaviors, TechTarget creates the purchase intent insights that fuel efficient and effective marketing and sales activities for clients around the world.

TechTarget has offices in Boston, London, Munich, New York, Paris, Singapore and Sydney. For more information, visit techtarget.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

