TechTarget Recognized in Multiple Gartner® Reports

NEWTON, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–TechTarget, Inc. (Nasdaq: TTGT), the global leader in B2B technology purchase intent data and services, today announced it has been recognized in the April 2023 Gartner Market Guide for Revenue Data Solutions and July 2023 Gartner Hype Cycle for Revenue and Sales Technology, 2023 reports. This is the second time in a row that the Company was named in the Market Guide for Revenue Data Solutions. For TechTarget, we believe these inclusions mark broader recognition of the significant outcomes that B2B revenue and sales teams are achieving leveraging TechTarget’s proprietary Prospect-Level Intent™ data and its portfolio of revenue-driving solutions.

“We feel it is very rewarding to be acknowledged by Gartner in these reports,” said Michael Cotoia, Chief Executive Officer, TechTarget. “We believe our inclusion is reflective of how TechTarget’s powerful combination of market-leading intent data and its suite of sales intelligence & execution solutions are helping our clients’ revenue-oriented teams more effectively target, prioritize and engage real buying teams, significantly accelerating opportunities and closing more deals faster.”

The Hype Cycle for Revenue and Sales Technology states, “Buying groups continue to grow in size and rely more on digital channels for their needs. As a result, revenue data solutions help go-to-market (GTM) teams identify and target the right individuals and companies by facilitating the acquisition, combination, refinement and application of buyer data. Sales leaders are able to use insights into buyer behavior and engagement to improve prioritization strategies, thus streamlining workflows and increasing productivity at scale.”

Leveraging TechTarget’s unique intent data available within its proprietary Priority Engine platform, revenue teams can get direct access to powerful audiences – a uniquely concentrated population of enterprise tech buying teams — actively researching purchase solutions on the TechTarget network. The actionable insights available in the platform, combined with TechTarget’s expansive suite of marketing & sales services, allow clients to engage the right buyers in an actual buying-relevant context. According to a recent TechTarget study across 92,600 accounts and 368,000 individual opportunities, those that were influenced by TechTarget matured to closed-won status 35% faster than those that were not.

TechTarget, as a top provider of Prospect-Level Intent data for Enterprise Tech, has received many recent accolades acknowledging the impact of its purchase intent data-driven offerings. It was recently named a leader in The Forrester Wave, B2B Intent Data Providers, Q2 2023 and Quadrant Knowledge Solutions’ SPARK Matrix, Account-Based Marketing Platform, 2023. In June, Priority Engine also won (2) 2023 CODiE Awards for Best Sales & Marketing Intelligence Solution and Best Marketing Solution.

For more information on TechTarget Priority Engine and TechTarget’s proprietary intent data, visit www.techtarget.com/Priority-Engine.

About TechTarget

TechTarget (Nasdaq: TTGT) is the global leader in purchase intent-driven marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for enterprise technology companies. By creating abundant, high-quality editorial content across 150 highly targeted technology-specific websites and more than 1,000 channels, TechTarget attracts and nurtures communities of technology buyers researching their companies’ information technology needs. By understanding these buyers’ content consumption behaviors, TechTarget creates the purchase intent insights that fuel efficient and effective marketing and sales activities for clients around the world.

TechTarget has offices in Boston, London, Munich, New York, Paris, Singapore and Sydney. For more information, visit techtarget.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

