TechTarget Named a Middle Market Leader by Boston Business Journal for Second Straight Year

NEWTON, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Global technology media and purchase intent data and services company TechTarget, Inc. (Nasdaq: TTGT) announced that it has been named one of the Boston Business Journal’s (BBJ) 2024 Middle Market Leaders, a ranking of the 50 highest growth companies in Massachusetts. It is the second year in a row that it has been named to the list. The Company joins many prestigious companies, including TechTarget customer Rapid7, on this year’s list.





The Middle Market Leaders list is compiled through BBJ research and includes both private and public companies across industries such as life sciences, technology, construction, professional services, and more. To qualify, companies must report annual revenue between $25 million and $1 billion from 2020 to 2022. The BBJ ranking of firms uses a weighted final score that incorporates three-year growth and a company’s total revenue. TechTarget’s revenue grew 100% over this period.

This is the latest recognition for the Company and follows a strong year of achievement and success in which TechTarget:

Was named a leader in The Forrester Wave™: B2B Intent Data Providers, Q2 2023 and recognized in Forrester’s The Marketing and Sales Data Providers For B2B Landscape, Q4 2023

and recognized in Forrester’s Won (2) 2023 SIIA CODiE Awards for Best Sales & Marketing Intelligence Solution and Best Marketing Solution

Was honored as a Leader in Quadrant Knowledge Solutions’ SPARK Matrix™ – Account-Based Marketing (ABM) Platforms report for second straight year

report for second straight year Was recognized in 2023 Gartner ® Market Guide for Revenue Data Solutions and Gartner Hype Cycle for Revenue and Sales Technology, 2023 reports

and reports Won 25 National & Regional ASBPE (American Society of Business Publication Editors) Awards for Editorial excellence

“We’re very excited to be named to this prestigious list of Middle Market Growth Leaders by Boston Business Journal once again,” said Michael Cotoia, Chief Executive Officer, TechTarget. “We are proud to be a Massachusetts-based company for the last nearly 25 years. From our inception, we have been fiercely dedicated to driving growth in our business, intent data & product innovation, editorial excellence and customer success year over year – led by our amazing teams right here and all over the world. This latest honor reflects our continued effort to achieve sustained success across all these areas.”

The Company’s rank will be unveiled during the BBJ’s 2023 Middle Market Leader Awards event on Wednesday, March 20th at the Boston Park Plaza and Boston Chops Downtown restaurant in Boston.

To view this year’s list, click here.

About The Boston Business Journal

The Boston Business Journal is the region’s premier business media organization, one of 44 markets owned by American City Business Journals, providing exclusive, in-depth coverage of business news from a local, regional and national perspective each week.

About TechTarget

TechTarget (Nasdaq: TTGT) is the global leader in purchase intent-driven marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for enterprise technology companies. By creating abundant, high-quality editorial content across more than 150 highly targeted technology-specific websites and 1,000+ channels, TechTarget attracts and nurtures communities of technology buyers researching their companies’ information technology needs. By understanding these buyers’ content consumption behaviors, TechTarget creates the purchase intent insights that fuel efficient and effective marketing and sales activities for clients around the world.

TechTarget has offices in Boston, London, Munich, New York, Paris, Singapore and Sydney. For more information, visit techtarget.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

(C) 2024 TechTarget, Inc. All rights reserved. TechTarget and the TechTarget logo are registered trademarks. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Contacts

Garrett Mann



Vice President of Corporate Communications



TechTarget



617-431-9371



gmann@techtarget.com